PELLA — The chill of winter made an appearance at Eagle Field Friday night and nobody felt the chill more than the Comets of Cardinal High School. The Cardinal offense was chilled by a bone-crushing Pella Christian defense and the Comet defense was riddled by an Eagle offense that came at them on the ground and in the air.
The Eagles struck early and often as they built a 28-0 after one quarter of play. By halftime the lead had been extended to 49-0 and the second half would be played under the running clock mercy rule. The PC reserves tacked on two more touchdowns in the second half to set the final score at 63-0. The win secures a spot for the Eagles in the postseason playoffs.
Pella Christian won the coin toss and elected to take the football, and take it they did. Peyton Ritzert fielded the opening kickoff at the nine-yard line. He took a couple of strides forward and then veered to his right across the field. He found a wall of blockers along the right side and out ran the Comet defense for a 91-yard scoring jaunt. The PAT kick by Jack Fancher was good and 14 seconds into the game the Eagles had a 7-0 lead.
The defense held the Comets to negative yardage in Cardinal’s first series and a punt was in order. PC took the football at the 50-yard line and Benny Schirz carried for 11 yards and a first down. The next play was a sweep by Ritzert and once more he found his friends on the corner. The blocks were laid and Ritzert danced his way to a 39-yard scoring ramble. Fancher was automatic again and the score was 14-0 before two minutes had expired.
Once again the defense stepped up. Drew Van Kooten dug out a Comet fumble and the Eagle offense was back with a short field ahead of them. On the third play of the series, Isaac Kacmarynski found Trevor Veenstra for a nine-yard scoring strike. Fancher was good on the kick and with only 3:45 ran off the clock, the Eagles had a 21-0 lead.
The Comets were able to slow down the Eagle Express for a little while, but at the 2:33 mark of the first quarter Schirz ripped off a 20-yard blast into the endzone. Fancher’s kick made it 28-0 after one quarter of play.
The second stanza had just begun when Kacmarynski hit Veenstra with a perfect strike and Veenstra raced past the Comet secondary for a 57-yard scoring play. Fancher split the uprights again for a 35-0 PC lead at the 11:50 mark of the second quarter.
Next the Eagle defense got in on the fun. Kacmarynski picked off a Comet pass and rumbled 57 yards to paydirt and Fancher added a little frosting with another perfect kick. Kacmarynski scored once more before halftime as darted 17 yards to score on a quarterback keeper. This time Camden Parker was called on to kick and he followed suit with a booming kick between the uprights. That set the score at 49-0 at halftime.
The second half belonged to the PC reserves and the reserve defense kept the shutout in order with a fine goal line stand. Meanwhile the reserve offense put two more touchdowns on the board. At the 7:34 mark of the fourth quarter Cooper Spronk bulled his way for a six-yard scoring play and at the 3:21 mark, Johnson Morgan dashed 51 yards to score. Parker drilled both PAT’s for the 63-0 final score.
The one-sided game gave PC coach Rich Kacmarynski a chance to play a lot of kids and he was able to rest a few of the starters before the Eagles enter the playoff chase.
The Eagles have one more regular season contest on the calendar and that will be Friday night at Central Decatur in Leon with the winner finishing second in the district, earning at least one home playoff game. Cardinal (0-7, 0-4) hosts Pleasantville on Friday needing to win the game by at least 12 points and a Van Buren County loss to district champion Sigourney-Keota to make the Class 1A playoffs.
PREP FOOTBALL
Pella Christian 63, Cardinal 0
Cardinal 0 0 0 0 - 0
Pella Christian 28 21 0 14 - 63
Scoring Summary:
PC 1st Q 11:46 – Peyton Ritzert, 91 -yard kickoff return. PAT kick by Jack Fancher.
PC 1st Q 10:22 – Ritzert, 39-yard run. PAT kick by Fancher.
PC 1st Q 8:15 – Trevor Veenstra, 9-yard pass from Isaac Kacmarynski. PAT kick by Fancher.
PC 1st Q 2:33 – Benny Schirz, 20-yard run. PAT kick by Fancher.
PC 2nd Q 11:50 – Veenstra, 57-yard pass from Kacmarynski. PAT kick by Fancher.
PC 2nd Q 8:23 – Kacmarynski, 41-yard interception return. PAT kick by Fancher.
PC 2nd Q 3:28 – Kacmarynski, 17-yard run. PAT kick by Camden Parker.
PC 4th Q 7:34 – Cooper Spronk, 6-yard run. PAT kick by Parker,
PC 4th Q 3:21 – Johnson Morgan, 51-yard run. PAT kick by Parker.
Pella Christian Individual Stats
Rushing (Att/Yards) – Cooper Spronk (7/66), Johnson Morgan (3/57), Peyton Ritzert (2/54), Benny Schirz (4/42), Collin Vander Wal (2/40), Isaac Kacmarynski (4/19), Brecken Ritzert (1/4)
Passing (Comp/Att/Int/Yards) – Kacmarynski (5/6/0 116), B. Ritzert (1/3/0/16)
Receiving (No./Yards) – Trevor Veenstra (3/95), Jack Fancher (2/21), P. Ritzert (1/16).
Interceptions – Kacmarynski 1.
Tackles (Solo/Assist) – Kacmarynski (4/2), Spencer Ver Ploeg (4/0), Spronk (3/1), Morgan (3/1), Wyatt Snyder (3/0), Trevan Parker (3/0), Camden Parker (3/0), Josiah Diehl (3/0), Josiah Vink (2/0), Veenstra (2/0), P. Ritzert (2/0), Landon Nunnikhoven (2/0), Kaden Kruid (1/1).
Team Stats: PC Cardinal
First Downs 16 10
Rushes/Yards 23/282 30/30
Passing Yards 132 90
Passes (Comp/Att/Int) 6/9/0 10/23/1
Total Offense 414 120
Punt/Ave 0/0 6/29
Fumbles/Lost 1/1 1/1
Penalties/Yards 4/20 1/5
