BLOOMFIELD — It was the Davis County Mustangs who drew first blood Friday, but Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont got the last word.
As the Mustangs celebrated both senior night and homecoming, the Rockets of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont spoiled the fun en route to a 36-12 victory in the regular season finale.
Davis County’s Carson Maeder capped off a long opening drive with a one-yard touchdown run. The two-point attempt was unsuccessful, with the Mustangs coming away with a 6-0 lead with 5:17 to play in the opening quarter.
Eddyville responded quickly, with Ethan Olivas putting up an eight-yard run for a touchdown. He kicked a point-after and the Rockets went ahead 7-6.
The Mustangs would score on an eight-yard pass from Maeder to Easton White. The conversion was unsuccessful again, with Davis County settled for a 12-7 lead.
It was all Eddyville from there, scoring four unanswered touchdowns to secure their third win of the year.
Eddyville’s Thane Alexander scored on a 42-yard run to send the Rockets ahead 14-12. With 52 seconds left in the first half, Blake Jager tallied a six-yard run to send the Rockets into the locker room with a 21-12 lead.
After a scoreless third quarter, Alexander put up his second touchdown of the night with a five-yard run.
With 1:12 to go in regulation, Eddyvlle’s Jager posted his second touchdown on an eight-yard run to put EBF ahead 36-12.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont finishes the regular season with a 3-3 record. The Davis County Mustangs also end the year with a 3-3 record.
Post-season pairings are expected to be announced Saturday afternoon.