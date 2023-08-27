MOUNT PLEASANT — Last season he scored just one rushing touchdown. By halftime of Friday night’s game he had two already this season, and didn’t appear to be stopping.
Cason Miller tripled his rushing touchdowns from a year ago as he helped Fairfield to a dominating 38-14 victory over rival Mount Pleasant.
One thing that helped the Trojans start the season with a win was the preparation that the Fairfield coaching staff had installed for practice during a week full of heat before the heated rivalry match against the Panthers.
“Our coaches did a good job of preparing us for this game,” Cason Miller, the junior running back for Fairfield said after the game. “They moved practice up a little bit so we were in the heat. They were really pushing us so I felt ready for this game. Our energy was really there for the team. It was good. It was fun.”
Miller showed how ready he was for the game early in the first quarter. Two big runs from Miller to the outside edge, and down the field had the Trojans knocking on the doorstep. He finished the runs off with a nine-yard touchdown run to put the first points on the board.
“It’s a big rival, you know, so that first touchdown run was big for everyone,” Miller said. “It got our team hyped up, our crowd was hyped up too.”
Soon after the touchdown run the rivalry game seemed to hit another notch. As both sides of Mount Pleasant’s Bob Evans Field would soon be cheering.
A bouncing kickoff eventually landed in the arms of Mount Pleasant returner Jurha Turner. Turner ran right up the middle of the Fairfield defense. Hardly touched, Turner was able to return the kick for a touchdown.
Just 11 seconds after Fairfield had taken the lead, the Panthers had tied it up.
“When they took that one back to the house we knew we had to answer,” Miller said.
Fairfield scored twice more in the first half. The third score of the first half came from Miller who was able to punch the ball in from six yards out, his second touchdown of the night. That gave the Trojans a 21-7 lead.
But Turner, and the Panthers, struck right before halftime when a double-covered Turner caught a pass for his second touchdown of the night.
Fairfield held the 21-14 lead at halftime.
It wasn’t until the second half, and the loss of their coach, that Fairfield took total control of the game.
Late in the third quarter Miller had weaved his way through Mount Pleasant defenders and appeared to have a punt returned for a touchdown.
However, a block in the back was called on Fairfield. Almost the entire Trojan coaching staff started pointing out that the block was a legal block. Trojan head coach, Nate Weaton, argued a little too much. He received his second unsportsmanlike penalty of the game, which resulted in his ejection.
“That touchdown was a get back,” Miller said. “We knew that we had scored so we just had to go back and get that touchdown again. Our coach got thrown out and that just added fuel to the fire from then on out.”
Despite the Trojans being backed up to midfield from all the penalties, they continued to run right down the field. It ended with Miller fighting through the arm tackles of two different Panther players for his third rushing touchdown of the night.
It was the start of a fourth quarter scoring frenzy that fueled Fairfield in what turned out to be a blowout season-opening win.
The Trojans later tacked on a 23-yard field goal and a interception by Tallon Bates that was returned for a touchdown.
“We have a tough schedule,” Miller said. “We just got to get business done. It was just a really good win for us to get momentum going for the season.”
For the Trojans this was the third-straight win over their rivals from Mount Pleasant.
PREP FOOTBALL
Fairfield 38, Mount Pleasant 14
Score by quarters:
Team 1 2 3 4 F
Fairfield 7 14 0 17 38
Mt. Pleasant 7 7 0 0 14
Scoring summary:
1st quarter 3:33: Fairfield, Cason Miller 9 yard run (PAT good) 7-0
1st quarter 3:22: Mount Pleasant Jurha Turner 77-yard kickoff return (PAT good) 7-7
2nd quarter 5:29: Fairfield - Luke Konczal 8 yard run (PAT good) 14-7
2nd quarter 1:48: Fairfield - Cason Miller 6 yard run (PAT good) 21-7
2nd quarter :22: Mount Pleasant - Jurha Turner 11-yard reception (PAT good) 21-14
4th quarter 11:55: Fairfield - Cason Miller 9 yard run (PAT good) 28-14
4th quarter 1:51: Fairfield - 23-yard field goal 31-14
4th quarter 1:21: Fairfield - Tallon Bates 42-yard interception return (PAT good) 38-14
