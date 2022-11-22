DES MOINES — The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches Association have announced their 2022 all-state football teams.
Fairfield senior Max Weaton earned first-team all-state honors in Class 3A. Weaton, now a two-time all-state selection, joined Harlan junior Cade Sears and Atlantic junior Colton Rasmussen as the three first-team picks at wide receiver and tight end after making 43 receptions for 601 yards this past season, including 13 touchdown catches helping the Trojans go from a team with one win in 16 games to a team that finished 9-9 over the past two seasons.
"It's our culture. The graduating class of 2022 kind of set a standard for us to follow," Max Weaton said. "We eat, sleep and breath those values. It takes everyone to execute like this. You have to have a line to block and great receivers to draw the attention of the safeties. It takes an army."
Sigourney-Keota had five players selected to the two Class 1A all-state teams, including a first-team selection for Jake Moore at defensive back. Moore helped guide the Cobras to an 8-3 season and a trip to the state football quarterfinals for the third straight year with a team-high three interceptions, returning a pick 52 yards for a touchdown during a 56-3 win at Cardinal during S-K's fourth of eight straight wins after an 0-2 start to the season.
"We did our job well," Moore said of his lone interception return for a touchdown. "I was just trying to make a play for us on my interception. I just happened to be fortunate enough to take it home."
Moore had four S-K teammates that were named to the Class 1A all-state second team. Cole Clarahan, who rushed for a team-high 1,198 yards and 21 touchdowns, was one of three second-team all-state running back/fullbacks selected while junior Evan Vittetoe was named one of four all-state second-team offensive linemen.
"Our line did an excellent job up front," Moore said. "When your line handles stuff up front, they just have to air it out."
Jack Clarahan, who led S-K with 67.5 total tackles this season, was named a second-team all-state linebacker. Cole Kindred was one of two second-team all-state utility selections on defense after returning 33 kicks for 569 total yards.
Centerville senior Jax Mosley was one of four linebackers selected to the Class 2A all-state second team. Mosley was part of a memorable year for the Big Reds, who finished 8-3 with a pair of exciting playoff wins including a 28-27 victory in the second round of the 2A playoffs at Monticello as Centerville rallied from a 21-point deficit including a key catch and run by Mosley on a fake punt during a go-ahead touchdown drive in the second half that helped the program earn it's first road playoff win.
Dozens of sports writers and coaches from across the state met either in-person at Dowling Catholic High School or over Zoom to select this year’s teams.
Team captains were selected in each of the seven Iowa high school football classes. Captains must be a senior and selected to the first all-state team and are voted on by sports writers in each class.
The captains in each class were Cael Ortmann of Remsen St. Mary's (8-man), Patrick Brown III of Grundy Center (Class A), Nolan Delong of Durant (Class 1A), Zach Lutmer of CLGLR (Class 2A), Aidan Hall of Harlan (Class 3A), Braylon Kammrad of Lewis Center (Class 4A) and Abu Sama of Southeast Polk (Class 5A).
The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association was founded in February 2018 to carry on the tradition of newspapers selecting all-state teams for Iowa high school sports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.