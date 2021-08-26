OTTUMWA — It's always better to open a season 1-0 than 0-1.
It feels a whole lot better when it's a rival that a team can take down on opening night.
The first Friday night under the lights of the 2021 high school football season will bring together several familiar opponents on gridirons across southeast Iowa. The renewal of a former Southeast 7 rivalry, the continuation of a current Southeast Conference rivalry, two match-ups pitting South Central Conference schools against each other and an area battle of two programs that saw a reversal of roles at the end of last season highlight the week one slate of area high school football contests.
"It feels a little bit like my senior year (at Ottumwa) back in 1987," OHS head football coach Brian Goodvin joked. "Ottumwa and Oskaloosa was once the longest rivalry in the state. It's been nice to get that rivalry going again. It's nice not to have to travel across the state for a game. It's a nice, convenient drive that should allow the fans of both teams to make the trip and enjoy a great Friday night of football."
Oskaloosa-Ottumwa highlights the slate of opening-night games as the two teams clash at Schafer Stadium. The Indians held on for a 21-14 win over the Bulldogs last season, pouncing on a pair of fumbled snaps late in the fourth quarter to clinch the win.
"We've been playing teams like Oskaloosa and Fairfield since we were in middle school," Ottumwa junior quarterback Tanner Schark said. "We were able to compete with them in middle school. What's changed? We can compete with them on this level too."
There will be several new faces that will play a bigger part in the most recent chapter of this renewed rivalry on Friday, including Brett Doud who takes over this season as Oskaloosa's new head football coach after serving as the program's offensive coordinator since 2016. All told, the Indians and Bulldogs graduated 27 seniors that played in last year's game, which for Ottumwa came in the middle of a winless 0-7 season that started out with plenty of uncertainty as the Osky game was the only one in the first three weeks that was originally scheduled with the Bulldogs making unscheduled trips to Central DeWitt and Winterset in two of the first three weeks of the 2020 campaign.
"It was tough to deal with things last year because of the COVID-19 situation. With a more set schedule, we feel like there's a lot more certainty for us going into this season," Ottumwa senior Austin Fountain said. "It shook our confidence last year when we weren't sure who we were going to play and when we were going to play. We did a lot of good things even with that uncertainty last year. I think we have a chance to do even better things this year."
Up Highway 63, Ike Ryan Field in Eddyville will host two more local rivals as Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont plays host to Albia in what has been a district rivalry in recent years. Being in separate 2A districts this year, the two schools separated by just 15 miles will be able to open each of the next two seasons against each other.
"Everyone has been telling me what a great rivalry Albia and EBF have going, which I guess makes sense given the proximity," second-year EBF co-head coach Lloyd Sisco said. "I know the kids are talking about it. I've talked to some people from Albia. They're just as excited about it as our kids are. It should be fun. The atmosphere should be great."
EBF snapped Albia's seven-game winning streak in the series, winning 35-14 at Albia finishing off the win exactly 23 months ago in a game that began on Friday and ended the following Monday as weather forced the contest to be halted at halftime. Albia returns to EBF for the first time since a thrilling 27-7 win in 2018 helped launch the Blue Demons into the hunt for the program's first district championship since a 2014 season that ended with Albia's third consecutive trip to the 2A state semifinals.
"It's nice to have those rivalry games right out of the gate," Albia co-head football coach Justin Huber said. "It gets the kids jacked up for the season. Southern Iowa kids like playing other southern Iowa kids. That's the great thing. When you're not playing each other, you're rooting for each other. The kids know each other. We're definitely looking forward to it."
Two teams that certainly don't need any introductions to each other will meet in Lucas County in the other battle of South Central Conference schools on Friday. Centerville travels to Chariton to face the Chargers for the third time in the last four games for the Big Reds while the Chargers will play a third straight game against Centerville after falling 41-6 in the regular-season finale last fall and 54-14 the following week in the opening round of the Class 2A state football playoffs.
Bradley Watts rushed for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Centerville (4-3) jumped out to a 28-0 lead after one quarter in the first of last year's two meetings with the Chargers. One week later, Centerville needed just 50 seconds to grab the lead against Chariton in the postseason encounter as quarterback Sawyer Wardlow, playing through a wrist injury, rushed for a pair of first-half touchdowns helping the Big Reds open a 27-7 halftime lead before throwing a touchdown pass to Kade Mosley in the second half.
"We've been in these big games late in the season each of the last four to five years," Centerville head football coach Matt Kovacevich said. "The playoffs have been on the line. For Centerville football, that's pretty good. We think we're headed in the right direction. Hopefully, we can continue to work on getting bigger, faster and stronger to continue to play in these big games going forward."
The postseason also created a new dynamic to a rivalry that has been one-sided for decades. Cardinal secured a 38-29 win at Pekin in the opening round of the Class 1A state football playoffs last fall, earning the program's first postseason win while snapping a nearly 50-year drought without a win on the gridiron over the Panthers.
Suddenly, the Comets find themselves in the role of the favorite going into a contest with Pekin on Friday night. In what is certainly the most highly-anticipated season in the history of the program, Cardinal has a chance to topple Pekin on their own gridiron and score a second straight win in the rivalry.
"(Coach) Landon (Miller) has pushed us from day one that we had to be a bigger and better team," said Cardinal quarterback Maddux Jones. "Everyone on the team helped us get here. The fans have continued cheering us on. That's really motivated us."
Down Highway 34, the Fairfield Trojans will open their season with a familiar rival heading to Mount Pleasant in a rematch of a damp battle at Trojan Stadium last September. Panther quarterback Jack Johnson rushed for 213 yards and all three of his team's scores as Mount Pleasant forced turnovers on back-to-back possessions to start the second half, pulling out a 21-6 victory at Pearl Smith Field.
"That was our football game, and I told our guys that," Fairfield head football coach Nate Weaton said. "That was a great Mount Pleasant team, certainly the biggest size we saw all year.
"We proved we could play with that, but we made critical mistakes. Tackling was really suspect, and they took advantage of that."