SIGOURNEY — Sam Sieren rushed for 288 yards on 26 carries, including a pair of touchdown runs in the first half that helped the fourth-ranked (1A) Cobras avenge a season-ending district-championship loss to Mediapolis at Cobra Field one year earlier.
Cade Molyneux helped secure the win that secured the Class 1A, District 6 title. Brady Duwa came up with two huge defensive plays for the Cobras, picking off a pass by Regan Thornburg to help preserve a 14-7 halftime lead for S-K before making the biggest defensive play of the season, tracking down Logan Thie at the goal line on what would have been a 65-yard touchdown pass in the second half, forcing and recovering a fumble before S-K would drive down the field for the first of Molyneux's two touchdown runs.
"The guys have done a great job all season focusing on getting better each week and tuning out a lot of noise," S-K head football coach Jared Jensen said. "When you're winning, everyone is on board. It can really pump you up, but our guys have done a great job not letting their heads get too big. This is a group of grinders. They're not going to stop until they get where they want to be, and that's a state championship."
The next step on that journey for No. 4 S-K (6-0, 4-0) is a trip to Cardinal next Friday night to wrap up the regular season. It could be the last game S-K will have to play away from Cobra Field until a potential trip to the UNI Dome for the 1A state semifinals should the Cobras finish with a win over the Comets to clinch a unbeaten regular season record.
Cardinal 74, Van Buren County 0
ELDON — Maddux Jones led the Comets to the team's most explosive night in 14 years, throwing five touchdowns passes while adding a sixth touchdown on the ground as Cardinal scored 40 points in the second quarter on the way to scoring the most points in a single game since 2006.
Jones, who recently returned to the gridiron after suffering an injury during a 14-7 loss at Southwest Valley on Aug. 28, threw for 293 yards while completing 17 of 19 passes on Friday. Jones also gained 57 yards on six carries in the win.
Griffin Greiner caught four passes from Jones for 66 yards, including three touchdown passes, while scoring on a 30-yard touchdown run for the Comets. Ian Liles caught six passes for 94 yards and gained 84 yards on 18 carries, scoring touchdowns through the air and on the ground.
Cardinal also scored on defense. Blaine Bryant and Landon Becker both scored touchdowns after recovering fumbles, allowing the Comets to reach four wins for the third consecutive season.
Lane Davis gained 102 yards for Van Buren County on seven carries. Treyton Bainbridge added a fumble recovery for the Warriors.
Cardinal (4-2, 2-1) will look to secure a winning season next Friday as the Comets host fourth-ranked (1A) Sigourney-Keota. Van Buren County (1-5, 0-4) heads home next Friday to host Pekin.
Pekin 38, Louisa-Muscatine 12
LETTS — Michael Jones rushed for 270 yards on 14 carries, including an eight-yard touchdown run to open the scoring and a 61-yard scoring run to clinch the win. Jones also had a 76-yard run that set up a four-yard scoring dash by quarterback Colton Comstock, opening a 19-point Panther lead.
Mason Juhl added 128 rushing yards on 14 carries, including a five-yard touchdown run that sent the Panthers into halftime with a 24-6 lead. K.J. Rohr added a touchdown run, helping the Panthers finish with 430 rushing yards against the Falcons, while picking off a pass in the fourth quarter that set up the first of Pekin's two game-clinching scoring drives.
Pekin (2-3, 1-2) heads to Keosauqua next Friday to wrap up the regular season at Van Buren County.
No. 3 (2A) PCM 57, Albia 0
MONROE — August Stock threw four touchdown passes and ran in a score from 40 yards out as the third-ranked Mustangs continued to dominate play in Class 2A, District 8.
Stock completed eight of six passes for 167 yards while gaining 44 more yards on three carries as PCM outgained Albia in total yards 512-127. Jacob VanWinkle rushed for 112 yards on five carries, including a 43-yard touchdown run, for the 6-0 Mustangs.
Gage Oddo gained 26 of Albia's 35 rushing yards and caught two passes for 33 yards. Landon Simpson caught two passes for 34 yards for the Blue Demons. Garin Grinstead completed four of six passes for 58 yards in the loss.
Albia (2-4, 2-2) wraps up the regular season at home against Saydel next Friday night.
No. 1 (2A) Williamsburg 56, EBF 0
EDDYVILLE — Levi Weldon completed six of seven passes for 168 yards, including a pair of touchdown passes while scoring on a six-yard touchdown run for the top-ranked Raiders in a district championship-clinching victory.
EBF (2-3, 2-2) wraps up the regular season at Davis County next Friday.
Keokuk 52, Fairfield 22
KEOKUK — Issac Harris threw for 208 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans in a Class 3A, District 5 road loss.
Max Weaton caught eight passes for 108 yards, hauling in a three-yard touchdown pass from Harris with 21 seconds left in the first half. Tate Allen accounted for 105 total yards of offense, completing a 21-yard pass and rushing for a game-tying seven-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.
Fairfield (1-5, 0-4) wraps up the regular season at Fort Madison next Friday night.
Riverside 35, Davis County 14
LEON — Austin Kremkoski threw for 127 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 73 yards and two more scores in a win for the Bulldogs. Kremkoski also came up big defensively, forcing Mustang quarterback Carson Maeder into a pair of turnovers including an interception in the end zone to end the first half, preserving a 21-14 Riverside lead.
Maeder finished 11-21 passing for 83 yards while gaining 31 yards rushing for Davis County. Maeder scored on a one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and found Carson Zeitler on a nine-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter that helped the Mustangs tie the game at 14-14.
Davis County (3-2) hosts EBF next Friday looking to secure a winning season.