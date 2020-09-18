BURLINGTON — The game was choppy, and featured plenty of turnovers, penalties and strange plays.
And yet, the Fairfield High School football team had a chance at the very end.
A snap through the end zone led to a safety for Burlington, and it proved to be the difference as the Grayhounds pulled out a 16-15 Class 3A District 5 win Friday at Bracewell Stadium.
"It's tough. At the end of the day, we didn't make the play when we had the opportunity," said Fairfield interim head coach Woody Orne, who was filling in for head coach Nate Weaton because of a health issue. "That's high school sports. There's times when you make them, and times you don't."
Even then, Burlington's questionable decision not to punt with 23 seconds left just inside midfield gave the Trojans (1-3, 0-2 district) one more shot to win the game, but the Grayhounds (1-2, 1-1) stood tall defensively to finish the game.
Orne was a bit surprised, however, the Grayhounds didn't punt it away.
"You know your strengths and what you can do," he said. "I'm sure there's some things they're scratching their head on that we did, but it is what it is."
The Trojans overcame a shaky start, giving up touchdown runs to Nolan Simpson (25 yards) and quarterback Kanyae Baker (58 yards) just over three minutes apart in the opening quarter to stare at a quick deficit.
However, the run defense stiffened the rest of the way, and essentially turning the game into a field position battle. The Trojans did piece together a 75-yard drive late in the first half, capped off by Max Weaton's 4-yard touchdown catch from Isaac Harris to pull within 14-8 at the break.
Early in the game the Trojans had no answer for Burlington's speed on the outside, but the run defense made an adjustment. After allowing 155 yards on the ground in the opening quarter, BHS had minus-2 in the second.
"We kind of bumped some guys out and were more sound there on the inside," Orne said. "We probably should have made the adjustment a couple plays sooner, but it all just happened kind of quick there. After that, they stepped up and played well."
The Trojans also forced four turnovers — two fumbles and two interceptions. Fairfield took the lead with just under four minutes left in the third quarter when Harris scored from 2 yards out. Tate Allen's point-after caromed off the inside of the upright and through to give the Trojans a one-point lead.
Fairfield seemed to be in business early in the fourth as well after Aiden Lyons picked off Simpson and set up the Trojans at their own 10. However, a high snap sailed over Harris' head through the end zone on the next play, creating the margin of victory.
Baker finished with 108 yards rushing before leaving the game in the third quarter with an injury.
There were a combined 21 penalties in the game, including several of the 15-yard variety. One of them took away a potential touchdown catch by Weaton.
"We did make some big plays when they needed, but we made some equally big negative plays," Orne said. "Max gets in there and it comes back on a penalty that wasn't necessary. There were several times we could've gotten off the field defensively, and we extended the drive with a penalty.
"We dropped a couple open balls, and you start adding those things up. It's a tough pill to swallow."
Fairfield visits Washington next week.