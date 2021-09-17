BURLINGTON – It took one play for Bryant Williams to set the tone for another tough night on the gridiron for the Ottumwa High School football team.
The Burlington senior ran 63 yards for his 12 touchdown of the season on the first play from scrimmage, giving the Grayhounds a 7-0 lead less than a minute into the contest. Williams added his 12th touchdown later in the first quarter, scoring on a 54-yard run, as Burlington put 28 points on the board in the first 12 minutes on the way to a 42-0 win over Ottumwa on Friday night at Bracewell Stadium.
Senior quarterback Kanyae Baker added a pair of touchdown runs in the first quarter, scoring from nine yards out just three plays after receiving the ball back from the Bulldogs after Ottumwa's offense went three-and-out to open the game. Baker showed off his versatility later in the first quarter, picking off a pass on defense to set up his second touchdown run dashing in from 32 yards out after having his return on the interception called back on a penalty, giving Burlington a 28-0 lead.
Tanner Schark stopped Burlington (3-1) from driving for a fifth straight score with an interception late in the first quarter. Ottumwa, however, struggled offensively failing to put a point on the scoreboard for the second straight game extending the team's scoreless drought to 122 consecutive minutes.
Ottumwa (0-4) returns home on Friday night to host Cedar Rapids Prairie.