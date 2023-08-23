OTTUMWA — It's taken nearly a decade for the Ottumwa football program to be this hopeful heading into a season.
Over the course of six years, the Bulldogs managed just seven wins in 52 games. Last season, Ottumwa nearly scored five wins in nine games, which would have been the most victories in a single season any Bulldog football team since the 2014 season.
This year, Ottumwa is looking to go above and beyond last year's 4-5 campaign. The Bulldogs open a hopeful 2023 season on Friday night at Keokuk, facing the Chiefs for the first time at Calvert Stadium since opening the 2012 season with a 34-21 win scoring 31 unanswered points to erase an early 14-3 deficit.
"Every year is a new year, but we definitely want to build off the success we had last season," Ottumwa head football coach Brian Goodvin said. "The kids have been working extremely hard. We've got of lot of returning guys at some different positions. We're going to have a really decent offensive line this year, which is a plus. We're not real deep there, but we have a lot experience and have worked extremely hard in camp.
"That optimism, you get that at the beginning of every year from the players. It's nice to see that confidence they have in the way they're preparing for this season."
Ottumwa has reason to feel optimistic going into this season. Besides doubling their win total last year, going from 2-7 in 2021 to 4-5 last season, the Bulldogs have a chance to get their season off the fast start facing a Keokuk team that went 2-7 last year before returning home to face Des Moines Roosevelt, who is coming off a 3-6 campaign.
Of course, one of Roosevelt's three wins came at home against the Bulldogs as the Roughriders. Dominic Wade accounted for all five touchdowns for Roosevelt in a 34-14 victory as the Bulldogs were outscored 20-0 in a decisive third quarter, one of the two losses last year in which Ottumwa entered the second half a score away from taking the lead.
"One of our main goals is that we want to step on the field with a chance to compete and win. I think we did a nice job of that each and every night last year," Goodvin said. "We prepared hard every week and gave it our best effort every Friday night.
"It's not easy to win a football game no matter who you're playing. There's only nine of them. There's a reason why even hall-of-fame coaches have only done it about 150 times. It's not an easy task. There's a lot of preparation that goes into it. We start with our off-season program and continue working all season long. You can see the growth the kids that are really committed to it have made even since our last game last year."
The combined record of Ottumwa's first four opponents was 7-29 last season, giving the Bulldogs a chance to get off to a winning start. Having two of their top three rushers (Koby Chanthalavanh and Cameron Manary) and all three of their top receivers (Javen Rominger, Chanthalavanh and Braylon Griffiths) along with several returning lineman should also infuse the Bulldogs with confidence in being able to put execute effectively when it comes to putting points on the board.
"Anytime you're running a veer-option type of an offense, it takes times to get fully adapted to it," Goodvin said. "One of the thing I'm most proud of is that we were able to field three levels within our high school program for the first time in a long time. That experience those kids gained playing on Monday nights is going to transfer to Friday nights this year. That's how a program gets built is developing the guys that we have to be ready to go on Friday nights when they're juniors and seniors.
"This is our second year running this offense. We had our seventh and eighth-graders running it last year. They're going to be a little bit better. By the time they get to be juniors and seniors, they'll have been running it for five years. That's kind of our long-range goal."
Even Matthew Mitchell, who is taking over the reigns as starting quarterback for the Bulldogs, is confident in being able to take Ottumwa into playoff contention. Besides several returning players with successful experience on the field, Ottumwa is continuing to see the major dividends paying off from the growing strength and conditioning program providing players with the necessary physical tools to compete with the best teams in the state.
"Luke (Goemaat) has done a great job with that program. This will be our second full season since COVID that we've been able to implement that," Goodvin said. "The kids are constantly asking throughout camp and throughout practice about when they are going to get their lifts in. They want to get themselves into the weight room. We're going to continue that right through the season.
"Every year, we're going to take it one game at a time and one team at a time. We're going to take it week by week and see where things fall."
