FAIRFIELD — Fairfield High School football coach Nate Weaton believed a damp atmosphere and wet football would be enough to slow Mount Pleasant's passing game.
It was. But not the running game.
Panthers quarterback Jack Johnson rushed for 213 yards and all of his team's scores, and Mount Pleasant's defense forced turnovers on back-to-back possessions to start the second half to pull out a 21-6 Class 3A District 5 victory Friday at Pearl Smith Field.
"That was our football game, and I told our guys that," Weaton said. "That's a great Mount Pleasant team, certainly the biggest size we'll see all year. We proved we could play with that.
"But we made critical mistakes. Tackling was really suspect tonight, and they took advantage of that."
Indeed, Johnson slipped through tackles on two of his scores, then dropped the snap and still managed to score on another one in putting on a strong performance under less-than-ideal conditions.
Just as important, however, was the Panthers' defense. Just after taking a 14-0 lead early in the third quarter, Mount Pleasant (2-0, 1-0 district) forced a fumble to set up Johnson's final score, then intercepted Fairfield quarterback Isaac Harris on the Trojans' next drive.
Those early minutes of the second half were costly for the Trojans (1-2, 0-1), who struggled to move the ball most of the game until Harris rolled right, threw back across his body into the middle of the field to Brody Angstead, who turned the pass-and-catch into a 90-yard touchdown with just under three minutes left.
Until that drive, Fairfield was a minus-8 in total offense in the second half. The holes to run through simply weren't there the way they were for the Panthers.
"That was a winnable football game for us. We told our guys at halftime that the first team to 14 was probably going to win," Weaton said. "We just had some breakdowns and we have to take responsibility for that and fix that and move on."
Some of the mistakes the Trojans made happened for the second week in a row after opening the season with a win over Knoxville. Ball security has been a focal point in practices, and tackling must improve, Weaton said.
Still, the Trojans managed to intercept Johnson's first pass of the game, and some good returns on special teams gave them an opportunity to move the ball.
"All credit goes to Mount Pleasant. You take our mistakes out of it, and that's a really good football game against a really good football team," Weaton said. "Let's build off that and continue to go."
The Panthers were just over three minutes away from just the third shutout in the series since 2007 between the longtime rivals. Weaton said there was no problem getting his team ready for this one.
"It's a big week. We had a great week of practice and that always helps, but sometimes that can work to your disadvantage because you have to work at calming them down.
"But we'll let this one sting tomorrow, turn the page Sunday and we'll go get Burlington on Friday."
MP;FF
First downs;18;6
Rushing-yards;54-296;22-(minus 8)
Passing yards;23;142
Comp-Att-Int;4-12-1;4-17-1
Total yards;319;134
Punts-avg.;5-31.6;2-37.5
Fumbles-lost;3-1;3-0
Penalties-yards;9-90;3-15
Score by quarters
MP;0;7;14;0;—;21
FF;0;0;0;6;—;6
Scoring summary
MP—Jack Johnson 29 run (Brady Hall kick)
MP—Johnson 21 run (Hall kick)
MP—Johnson 22 run (Hall kick)
FF—Brody Angstead 90 pass from Isaac Harris (run failed)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Mount Pleasant — Jack Johnson 27-213, Avery Scandridge 11-42, Klayton Kleinkopf 8-29, Isaiah Albright 5-8, Carson Coleman 3-4. Fairfield — Isaac Harris 6-0, Peyton Cline 14-18, Team 2-(minus 26).
PASSING: Mount Pleasant — Johnson 4-11-1-23, Coleman 0-1-0-0. Fairfield — Harris 4-17-1-142.
RECEIVING: Mount Pleasant — Chase Williamson 2-12, Brennan Bender 1-6, Scandridge 1-5. Fairfield — Brody Angstead 2-102, Tate Allen 1-20, Max Weaton 1-20.