Cardinal senior Griffin Greiner (8) raises his hands in celebration of his game-winning touchdown catch with one second left on Friday night as Davis County Caedyn Glosser (2) heads back to the sidelines as Cardinal rallies from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 42-38 in area high school football action at Cardinal. Glosser caught six passes for 97 yards for the Mustangs while Greiner finished with four catches, 111 yards and three touchdowns for the Comets.