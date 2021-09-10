ELDON – The miracle on Ashland?
It'll have to do for now. It certainly will go down as one of the most memorable wins in the history of the Cardinal High School football program.
Griffin Greiner hauled in an eight-yard touchdown pass from Maddux Jones with one second to play on Friday night, lifting the Comets to a miraculous 42-38 win over Davis County. Isaac Lett added a touchdown catch with 47 seconds left and an onside-kick recovery to help Cardinal rally after Carson Maeder's four-yard touchdown run and Gavin McCall's two-point surge put Davis County ahead 38-28 with 2:32 left.
"I've never experienced anything like that," Cardinal head football coach Landon Miller said. "All the credit goes to the guys. It's unreal the resiliency they had. We did not play well. Credit to Davis County. They're a tough team. They're hard-nosed. Their coaches have built that into them.
"When the lights came on, you could tell our guys play a lot of varsity sports. They did not whither. They did not give up. They played hard until the end. That's what happens when you do that."
For Greiner, the final three minutes of the game were a roller coaster both physically and mentally. Maeder set up what appeared to be his own four-yard game-clinching touchdown run by finding Caeden Glosser for a key 20-yard gain on third down. Greiner made the tackle, but took a helmet to the hip and was being helped to the sidelines when Meader and McCall combined to put Davis County ahead by 10.
"The trainer said she'd recommend me sitting it out," Greiner said. "I just couldn't let my teammates down like that. I just gutted it out and played the rest of those final two minutes."
Even with a swollen hip, Greiner returned to catch a key 35-yard pass to put Cardinal in Davis County territory trailing 38-28. Maddux Jones scrambled for 15 more yards before finding Lett wide open in the end zone to cut Davis County's lead to 38-34 with 47 seconds left.
"I just told the guys we couldn't get down on each other," Jones said. "We had to keep pushing through. We came down together as a team, we drove down the field and scored."
That was just step one in the recipe for creating one of Cardinal football's most memorable wins. With just one timeout left, step two had to be recovering an onside kick, which was not easy as the Comets and Mustangs battled right to the sidelines with the football mere inches from going out of bounds, which would have all but clinched Davis County's second win of the season.
Instead, Lett was able to recover the ball narrowly inbounds through a mass of bodies, giving Cardinal one last chance needing to go 52 yards in 47 seconds.
"It was really close. There were a lot of calls that were really close," Miller said. "I didn't get a great view of it, but I'm so glad that call went our way.
"It was a great onside-kick design," Davis County head football coach Scott Murdock added. "Give Cardinal credit. They made plays when they needed to."
The plays continued as Landon Becker hauled in a 23-yard pass to put Cardinal within 21 yards of the end zone. Becker was hauled down in the end zone with eight seconds left, drawing pass interference on the Mustangs setting up Cardinal at the Davis County 8.
"We had a lot of people cramping and banged up, but we knew we had to go for one more play to seal the deal," Becker said after catching nine passes for 172 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown early in the third quarter that tied the score at 14-14. "We had to fight through all the pain, all the injuries and get that ball in the end zone."
Becker, however, was unable to stay on the field as officials noticed blood coming from the Cardinal senior, forcing Becker to watch the final offensive play from the sidelines. Jones rolled to his right and fired a strike to Greiner, who made just his fourth catch of the night the biggest of the season and perhaps the most memorable of his career, lifting Cardinal back from the brink to 3-0 on the season.
"When Maddux released the ball, I knew I had to make that catch no matter what," Greiner said. "It felt like that play took about a minute. I was kind of shock when I caught it. It just hit me all at once."
Greiner was one of three Cardinal receivers to finish with over 100 yards, closing out with 111 yards on his four receptions. Ian Liles made three catches for 101 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown catch on the third play of the game giving Cardinal an early 8-0 lead.
Both Jones and Maeder put up impressive numbers as the senior signal callers made the plays throughout the thrilling contest. While being sacked eight times and gaining just 21 yards on 15 carries, Jones completed 20 of 24 pass attempts for 430 yards and four touchdowns with one interception while Maeder went 16-20 passing for 206 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 87 yards on 18 carries and what appeared to be the game-clinching score in the fourth.
"It's really, really discouraging," Maeder said. "I'm proud of my guys. Everyone on the team gave it everything they had. Cardinal's a good team. We're a good team. We just let one too many mistakes carry over in the end."
Gavin McCall added 135 yards rushing for the Mustangs on 19 carries, scoring a pair of go-ahead touchdown runs in the second half. Greiner finished with three touchdowns for the Comets, including a tying 46-yard touchdown catch and two-point conversion run in the third while scoring on a tiebreaking 12-yard touchdown run in the opening minute of the fourth quarter giving Cardinal a 28-22 lead.
Davis County (1-2) hosts Centerville in the district-opening Pennant Game next Friday. Cardinal opens district play on the road a day early at Central Decatur on Thursday night at 7 p.m.