DURANT – Zach Smithart stripped and recovered a fumble late in the fourth quarter, allowing Cade Molyneux to punch home the game-winning touchdown with 29 seconds left as Sigourney-Keota escaped Durant with a thrilling 23-20 win on Friday.
Molyneux rushed for 187 yards on 32 carries, including a four-yard touchdown run, while completing a 40-yard touchdown pass to Levi Crawford for the Cobras. Colten Clarahan made all three field goal attempts, including a 48-yard kick that split the uprights, while connecting on both extra points.
S-K (1-0) hosts Mid-Prairie on Friday.
Fairfield 27, Mount Pleasant 18
MOUNT PLEASANT – Tate Allen rushed for three touchdowns and passed for a fourth score, leading the Trojans to a season-opening win at Mapleleaf Stadium.
Allen scored a pair of one-yard touchdown runs for Fairfield in the first half, including a tiebreaking score with 11 seconds left in the second quarter, giving the Trojans a 12-6 halftime lead. Evan Haines caught Allen's only touchdown pass of the night, scoring on a 23-yard reception before rushing in the two-point conversion to put Fairfield up 20-6 in the third quarter.
Teddy Metcalf picked up a key first down with under two minutes left for Fairfield with the Trojans clinging to a 20-18 lead. Allen punched in a final touchdown run with 26.6 seconds left, clinching Fairfield's first win over Mount Pleasant since 2016.
Fairfield (1-0) hosts Ottumwa on Friday.
Centerville 48, Chariton 20
CHARITON – Sawyer Wardlow passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 11 times for 43 yards, scoring on a 10-yard touchdown run, as the Big Reds pulled away in the second half pinning a third straight loss on the Chargers dating back to the end of last season.
Centerville racked up 603 total yards in their season opener, including balanced attack of 341 rushing yards. Bradly Watts and Kade Mosley each rushed for 92 yards against the Chargers with Watts scoring on a 38-yard touchdown run while Jayden Ruiz scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, gaining 70 yards on six carries while hauling in six catches for 88 yards.
Mosley caught four passes for 98 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown catch for the Big Reds. Griffin Weber caught a 45-yard touchdown pass, hauling in three catches for 62 yards in the win.
Centerville (1-0) hosts Albia in the 'Battle of Highway 5' on Friday.
Van Buren County 46, Central Lee 6
DONNELLSON – Six different players found the end zone in the season opener for the Warriors, taking down the Hawks for the second straight year.
Cohyn Jury put Van Buren County on top in the final minute of the first quarter, rushing in from five yards out to put the Warriors up 8-0. Jackson Manning added his own five-yard touchdown run with six minutes left in the first half before Sam Warth capped a 75-yard drive to close out the half, scoring on a 10-yard run with 19 seconds left in the second quarter.
Manning, making the start at quarterback for the Warriors, found Anthony Duncan on a 63-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter, giving Van Buren County (1-0) a 32-6 lead. Wyatt Mertens found the end zone from two yards out in the final minute of the third quarter while Lukas McEntee fought his way in from 17 yards out in the fourth quarter to clinch the season-opening win.
PCM 30, Davis County 14
MONROE – Adrian Robbins rushed for 100 yards on 13 carries, scoring on a two-yard touchdown run, as PCM pulled away in the second half to put away a season-opening win in the battle of Mustangs.
Carson Maeder found Tayden Bish for a 69-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, but had two potential touchdowns called back on penalties in the first quarter. PCM responded with a fourth-down touchdown later in the field half, opening a 7-6 halftime lead, before pulling away in the third quarter allowing just one first down to Davis County.
Gavin McCall rushed for 90 yards on 13 attempts, scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. McCall led Davis County with seven solo tackles while Dawson Townsend picked off two passes from Carson Vandelune.
Davis County (0-1) hosts Van Buren County on Friday night.
Winfield-Mount Union 84, Moravia 34
WINFIELD – Cam Buffington produced 10 touchdowns for the Wolves, throwing for 288 yards and six scores while rushing 19 times for 152 yards and four more scores against the Mohawks.
Gage Hanes threw for three touchdowns, finding Riley Hawkins for a 38-yard touchdown pass and Jackson McDanel for a pair of scores. Hanes also rushed 12 times for 40 yards, including a one-yard touchdown run in the season opener.
Moravia (0-1) hosts Martensdale-St. Mary's on Friday.