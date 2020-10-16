IOWA CITY — Two halves of football.
The Ottumwa Bulldogs struggled all season to find a full 48 minutes that would put them in position to secure a win on the gridiron in 2020.
For the fourth straight week against a Class 4A rival, Ottumwa played on nearly even terms for one half taking Iowa City High into the locker room on Friday night down just six points at 20-14. The second half, however, was a different story as City High kept the Bulldogs out of the end zone over the final 24 minutes, clinching a 41-16 win in the opening round of the Class 4A statewide high school football playoffs on Friday night at Bates Field.
Ralph Hamilton threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Gable Mitchell and scored on a quarterback sneak in the first half, helping the Little Hawks open a 20-7 lead. Ottumwa countered with a pair of touchdowns by Colton McKinnon, who caught a 16-yard pass in the end zone from Adam Denniston before scoring for the third time in four games on a double reverse going in from 51 yards out late in the first half to bring Ottumwa within six points at the half.
Ottumwa's bid to tie or take the lead to open the second half was stopped by the City High defense. Hamilton led the Little Hawks back down the field, leading to an 11-yard touchdown run by Joey Bouska that, coupled with a two-point run by Hamilton, put City High up 28-14 with 5:45 left in the third quarter.
The Little Hawks again turned away Ottumwa early in the fourth quarter on an interception and put the game away on Joe Bacon's second short touchdown run, opening a 35-14 lead. The Bulldogs scored their last points of 2020 thanks to a high snap on a City High punt that resulted in a safety before giving up a final touchdown on a fumble as Paul Waikel returned the turnover 36 yards to the end zone.
City High (2-3) will face Iowa City West next Friday in the second round of the Iowa High School Class 4A playoffs. Ottumwa's second season under head coach Brian Goodvin ends with an overall record of 0-7, including three straight home games in which Ottumwa played even 21-21 halves at home with Marshalltown, Southeast Polk and Ames in three consecutive weeks to close out the regular season.