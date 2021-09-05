BLOOMFIELD – Carson Maeder accounted for all four touchdowns on Friday in the home opener for Davis County, leading the Mustangs both in the air and on the ground in a 29-8 win over Van Buren County.
Maeder completed 13 of 26 pass attempts against the Warriors, overcoming three interceptions finding Tayden Bish for a 41-yard touchdown pass to end the first half sending Davis County into the halftime with a 21-0 lead. The senior quarterback also led the Mustangs with 83 rushing yards on nine carries, finding the endzone three times on keepers including a 37-yard rumble for Davis County's second touchdown of the first half coming with one a minute left in the second quarter.
Sam Warth prevented Davis County from pulling off the shutout, scoring on a one-yard touchdown for Van Buren County with 6:13 left. Tyler Stoltz added a two-point conversion run for the Warriors.
Davis County (1-1) will head to Cardinal on Friday night. Van Buren County (1-1) will host Louisa-Muscatine (0-2) seeking to bounce back with a second straight win at home this Friday.
Cardinal 66, Central Lee 7
DONNELLSON – Maddux Jones racked up 365 total yards for the Comets, completing 12 of 18 pass attempts for 263 yards and five touchdowns through the air as Cardinal never looked back after jumping out to a 36-0 lead after one quarter.
Jones also led the Comets on the ground, collecting 60 yards on five carries while finding Griffin Greiner twice on touchdown passes. Greiner narrowly missed out on a second straight 100-yard receiving night, catching five passes for 99 yards.
Cardinal (2-0) hosts Davis County on Friday.
S-K 42, Mid-Prairie 12
SIGOURNEY – Cade Molyneux accounted for 285 total yards of offense, including 252 rushing yards on 32 carries with three rushing touchdowns as the Cobras pulled away in the second half after taking a 14-6 lead into the locker room.
Molyneux added an interception on defense and completed his only pass of the night, finding Levi Crawford for a 33-yard touchdown during the contest. Crawford added 45 rushing yards on six carries, including a two-yard touchdown run for the Cobras.
S-K (2-0) heads to Paul Johnson Field in Centerville for a battle with the Big Reds next Friday night.
Alburnett 30, Pekin 14
PEKIN – Luke Long caught 10 passes for 180 yards, helping Colton Comstock rack up a career-high 203 yards passes on 11-20 passing for the Panthers in a Homecoming loss to the Pirates.
Comstock added his name to the list of area quarterbacks that led their teams in rushing, gaining 83 yards on 19 carries. Gavin Soukup led Alburnett with four catches for 125 yards while the relentless rushing attack of the Pirates produced a pair of 100-yard efforts on the ground, led by Carson Klosterman's 105-yard effort on 21 carries at Tom Stone Field.
Pekin (0-2) heads to North Cedar on Friday.
Chariton 21, EBF 8
EDDYVILLE – Sam Primakov carried the load for the Chargers, rushing for 179 yards on 34 carries and pair of touchdowns lifting Chariton to a win over the Rockets on Military Night at Ike Ryan Field.
Jesse Cornelison picked up his fifth touchdown of the season for EBF, scoring on a 38-yard run in the first quarter giving the Rockets an 8-0 lead. Blake Jager led EBF with 94 yards rushing on 16 carries, seven solo tackles and 10.5 total stops on defense.
EBF (1-1) he.ads to Pleasantville on Friday.
Martensdale-St. Mary's 56, Moravia 6
MORAVIA – William Amfahr passed for 212 yards and four touchdowns as four different receivers caught touchdown passes for the Blue Devils.
Jackson McDanel prevented the Mohawks from behind shut out, rushing 69 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. McDanel gained a game-best 72 yards on eight carries.
Moravia (0-2) heads to Mormon Trail on Friday.