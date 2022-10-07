Prep football: Missed chances plague Bulldogs against Linn-Mar

OTTUMWA — At first, it appeared the Ottumwa football team might be on the verge of taking advantage of another team's mistake.
By the end of the night, however, opportunity after opportunity slipped through the hands of the Bulldogs in a Senior Night loss to Linn-Mar. Despite eight possessions that reached Lion territory, Ottumwa could only manage a late 18-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Schark to Javen Rominger that prevented a shutout loss as Linn-Mar exited Schafer Stadium with a key 35-7 win on Friday night keeping the Lions in playoff contention with two weeks left in the regular season.
Carter Henderson led the way on the ground for Linn-Mar, carrying the ball 16 times gaining 151 yards while scoring a pair of touchdowns. Austin Waller added three touchdown passes for the Lions, finding Tayden Ferguson for a 36-yard scoring pass early in the second quarter to snap a scoreless tie.
Schark completed seven of 12 pass attempts in the loss for the Bulldogs for 118 yards. Koby Chanthalavanh rushed for 97 yards on 10 carries, accounting for 161 total all-purpose yards catching two passes for 33 yards while gaining 31 yards on a pair of kickoff returns and intercepting a pass late in the first half.
Linn-Mar improves to 4-3 on the season, improving their chances of moving up in the Class 5A RPI rankings that determine the 16 playoff qualifiers. The Lions entered the game 18th in the standings.
Ottumwa falls to 3-4 on the season. The Bulldogs host Des Moines North for Homecoming on Friday seeking wins against the Polar Bears and at Waterloo West the following week to clinch the program's first winning regular season since 2015.
