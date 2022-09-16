OTTUMWA — Mistakes on one side, execution on the other.
The Burlington Grayhounds took advantage of multiple Ottumwa mistakes Friday, running their way to a 42-7 victory over the Bulldogs in week four action.
On their first possession of the game, the Grayhounds went three and out and punted the ball to the Bulldogs.
Ottumwa's offense quickly scored with a pitch from Tanner Schark to Luke Graeve for a 43-yard score. But not so fast, a penalty negated the touchdown. Ottumwa would suffer three more penalties on the drive and eventually turned the ball back over to Burlington on downs.
A quarterback keeper moved the ball 35 yards up field, and another 34-yard play followed to put Burlington on the one-yard line. Burlington's Dimitri Donald ran it in to finish the drive, and put Burlington ahead 7-0.
The Bulldogs responded with a drive of their own, capped by a 19-yard run by Cameron Manary to tie the game with 1:31 left in the first quarter.
A 25-yard field goal attempt by Burlington was blocked at the start of the second quarter to give Ottumwa the ball. But things started to go south from there for the Bulldogs.
On the next play, Ottumwa fumbled the ball back to Burlington. The Grayhounds would promptly score to take a 14-7 lead with 5:57 left in the first half.
Ottumwa would punt the ball back to Burlington on their next drive. Burlington would go up 21-7 a couple of minutes later with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Gabe Robinson to Alex Fawcett.
Things wouldn't get much better in the second half. The Bulldogs fumbled on their first drive, giving Burlington good field position on the Ottumwa 37-yard line. A short drive was capped by a one-yard run by Caden Schisel to send the Grayhounds ahead 28-7.
Another Ottumwa fumble gave Burlington another round of good field position. And again the Grayhounds translated it into another score, capping the drive with a 20-yard run by Schisel to take a 35-7 lead.
With 4:37 left in the fourth quarter, Burlington's Schisel tallied his third score of the game, moving the Grayhounds ahead 42-7.
The Bulldogs mounted a drive down the field into Burlington territory with a continuous clock due to the 35-point differential. But, they'd run out of time before they could score.
The loss drops Ottumwa to 2-2 on the year. Having scored two comeback wins against Oskaloosa and Fairfield in the first two weeks of the season, the Bulldogs have now dropped their last two games against Des Moines Rosevelt and Burlington.
Next week, Ottumwa travels to Cedar Rapids, Prairie.
