TABOR – The Moravia High School football nearly pulled off a thrilling comeback on Friday in their Eight-man playoff opener at Fremont-Mills.
Trailing by as many as 26 points, the Mohawks fought back scoring 26 points on four touchdowns in the second half. Fremont-Mills ended the rally, however, by recovering an onside kick with 1:34 left to clinch a 44-38 win despite allowing 20 points alone in the fourth quarter.
Taylor Reed and Paxten VanHouten connected on three touchdown passes for the Knights, helping establish a 22-0 lead in the second quarter. Braxton Blackburn rushed for 176 yards on 15 carries, scoring two touchdowns on the ground as Fremont-Mills open a 30-12 halftime lead and carried a 38-18 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Shane Helmick led Moravia's charge in the second half, accounting for all six Mohawk touchdowns rushing for two scores on 11 carries while leading the Mohawks on the ground with 76 yards. Helmick, who passed for over 2,000 yards in his first season as Moravia's starting quarterback, completed 30 of 47 pass attempts for 366 yards on Friday including seven passes to Jackson McDanel for 110 yards and two of Helmick's four touchdown passes.
Moravia ends the season with an overall record of 7-3. Fremont-Mills (7-2) will travel to Southeast Warren (9-1) for the second round of the Iowa High School Eight-Man football playoffs this Friday.
