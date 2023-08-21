NORWALK — The Moravia football team sprinted out to a first half lead on Friday.
It took everything the Mohawks had, however, to finish the race. Boyer Valley cut an 18-point deficit down to three in the fourth quarter, putting the pressure on Moravia to either drive for a game-clinching score or risk giving the Bulldogs a chance to complete the comeback in the final minutes.
With the first game of the season on the line, Shane Helmick delivered. Moravia's senior quarterback completed the last two of his five touchdown passes in the final six minutes finding Declan DeJong on a 10-yard pass with 5:04 left before dropping his second touchdown pass of the night into the hands of Wyatt Throckmorton with 2:45 to go, lifting the Mohawks to a 32-27 Week 0 win at Mineart Field in Norwalk.
"A lot of our athletes were cramping up. We'd tell them to hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. Drink pickle juice and mustard. Whatever we could get in them to stop cramping up," Moravia head football coach Matt Messamaker said. "Our biggest fear started to come true. Kids started to cramp up, but they didn't give up. The kids would get a cramp pushed out and get right back on the field. They just kept rising to the occasion.
"Even when Boyer Valley would score and put the pressure on us, the kids kept their heads high. They felt like they were going to get this. You could tell they had a positive attitude every time they came to the sidelines."
Moravia was able to capitalize early on timely defensive stops, forcing Boyer Valley into three fumbles including a recovery in the end zone by Isaac Messamaker after Matthew McDanel reached into poke the football away from Bulldog quarterback Luke Cripps on a run inside the Moravia 5-yard-line during the first drive of the game. Jackson McDanel would then put Moravia in front hauling in a pass from Helmick, slipping a tackle and dashing down the field for a 55-yard touchdown catch and run that put the Mohawks up 6-0 after one quarter.
"I wasn't the best I could have been. The game was moving a little bit faster than normal and I was a little shaky at times," Helmick said. "I just had to knock the rest off."
Helmick went back to an old play that worked so well last year when the Moravia signal caller finished third overall in the state with 39 touchdown passes. After his short throw to McDanel resulted in a first quarter touchdown, Helmick threw his second touchdown pass with a long ball down the field into traffic.
That traffic was navigated by Throckmorton, who got the football away from Boyer Valley senior Evan Ten Eyck leaping to catch the ball at its highest point. Throckmorton came down as Boyer Valley players collided, leaving the Moravia senior alone to run in for the final 15 of the 42 yards on Moravia's second touchdown pass play of the game giving the Mohawks a 12-0 second-quarter lead.
"Making plays on balls for Shane is what wins games," Throckmorton said. "When I saw it coming in, my eyes got big and wide. I knew, with two guys coming over, I just had to leap up and grab it. When I did, those two guys were on the ground, so I just turned and ran."
Helmick found Throckmorton twice more in the final two minutes of the first half, setting up a seven-yard touchdown pass to Declan DeJong with 19.8 seconds left giving the Mohawks an 18-0 halftime lead. Boyer Valley, however, sparked a third quarter rally behind Ten Eyck who caught the first of his three touchdowns on a 21-yard fourth-down reception before picking off two passes from Helmick last in the quarter with the second leading to a two-yard touchdown run by Cripps, cutting Moravia's lead to 18-13.
"Everybody knows that's not a normal offense we're running," Matt Messamaker said. "We're putting stuff together that we hopes will work for the season. Last year, we were kind of one-sided. Boyer Valley has a great coach and their defensive coordinator knew how to play some of our passing stuff."
Jackson McDanel was able to record a key tackle, one of a game-high 10.5 for the Mohawk senior, to keep Boyer Valley from driving for a potential go-ahead score at the end of the third quarter. After getting the ball back, Moravia found themselves in need of moving the ball effectively while taking some time off the clock.
After having three passes picked off in the third quarter, Helmick used his legs to keep the ball in Moravia's possession. The Mohawk quarterback carried the ball 16 times for 52 yards, moving the chains five times in the second half on runs of 10 or more yards.
"We needed to control the clock. I think we did a good job of that in the fourth quarter," Helmick said. "We just controlling the clock, running the ball and got some big time completions when we needed them."
Moravia (1-0) also had an adventurous drive in the final period. It appeared that Helmick had not only picked up a first down, but continued running on down the field scoring a touchdown that would have given the Mohawks an 11-point lead.
Helmick and his teammates, however, would head back down the field as a holding penalty wiped out the play. Suddenly, facing 3rd-and-14, Moravia needed a big play to keep the drive alive leading to Helmick launching a pass down the field that Throckmorton could not haul in seemingly giving Boyer Valley the stop they needed.
However, another flag flew as the Bulldogs (0-1) were called for roughing the passer. Four plays later, a flag that didn't fly left Boyer Valley stunned as Moravia just beat the expiration of the play clock leading to a 15-yard first down pass from Helmick to Throckmorton keeping the drive alive.
"That's just how you win," Helmick said. "Those plays are the difference in winning and losing these close games. When we needed to, we picked up some big first downs and prevailed through all the potential controversy."
The drive continued when Helmick found his younger brother, Blake, on a fourth-down pass for a seven-yard gain inside the Boyer Valley 10. After being sacked on the next play, Shane Helmick found DeJong in the flat for a touchdown catch and run of 10 yards giving Moravia a 24-13 lead.
"You have to keep fighting through," Shane Helmick said. "That's what the good teams do. That drive hopefully proved our season and how it's going to go."
Boyer Valley was able to strike quickly after a long kickoff return by Owen Garside set up a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ten Eyck, cutting Moravia's lead right back down to 24-21. Helmick again used his legs to drive Moravia down the field before finding Throckmorton on fourth down for an eight-yard touchdown pass that was caught even with Ten Eyck in the process of committing pass interference.
"We'd been running slants, slants, slants. I could tell that (Ten Eyck) was starting to cheat inside," Throckmorton said. "I told Shane I thought a double move would work on that play. I got a little deep. Shane realized that and threw me a short ball. I was able to adjust to it and went down to turf to come up with it even as I was being held."
Cripps found Ten Eyck one final time from seven yards out with 1:16 left, cutting the Moravia lead to five. Jesse Myhr, however, recover Boyer Valley's onside kick attempt clinching a thrilling season-opening win for the Mohawks.
Moravia returns home on Friday to host Bedford.
