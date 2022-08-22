NEW LONDON — When in doubt, get the ball to Riley Hawkins.
It had worked twice before on Friday night in a dramatic and unique season opener for the Moravia High School football team. With eight minutes left and the game hanging in the balance, Shane Helmick went back to the 6-3 senior receiver.
"I'm going to get him the ball and he's going to make a play for me," Helmick said. "I just tried to give him the best chance possible to make that play."
For the third time in the Week 0 opener at New London, Helmick fired a pass that Hawkins caught for a touchdown. The third and final scoring pass between the Mohawk teammates came on 4th-and-22 from 24 yards out, giving Moravia the lead for good in a signature 38-26 road win over the 2018 Iowa Eight-Man state football champions.
"This is huge for us. It hopefully gets people around the community to believe in us a little bit," Helmick said. "It shows them that Moravia can play football. We showed it (Friday) night.
"We just beat a pretty big school that we weren't supposed to beat. We just have to keep riding that momentum."
Helmick and Hawkins would connect on the first scoring play of the entire season as Moravia moved down the field on just the second series of the game, jumping ahead 6-0 in the first quarter on a 24-yard touchdown pass. Despite running over 20 fewer plays than the Tigers in the contest, Moravia outgained the Tigers 324-297 in total yards coming up with dynamic plays time after time while New London struggled to get into a consistent offensive rhythm.
"We've got a lot of guys coming back that have been playing since my freshman season. We've got some other guys who have started young," Helmick said. "We're finally at that point with our junior and senior class where I know we've got some real dogs over here. I have a lot of faith in us that we could find a way."
Jackson McDanel also came up with a variety of big plays both offensively, defensively and even on special teams. After muffing a punt that would set up a tying touchdown for New London, McDanel showed his resiliency by returning the ensuing kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown giving Moravia a 12-6 lead.
"I just wanted to make up for my mistake," McDanel said. "Our teamwork and not getting down on each other, always picking each other up, is what stood out the most to me."
New London (0-1) seemed to have momentum on their side more than once after driving for a tying touchdown late in the first quarter before making a goal-line stand on defense against the Mohawks in the second quarter to preserve the 12-12 tie. Dominic Lopez scored on a seven-yard touchdown run to prevent Moravia from making a fourth-down stop with 2:54 left in the half, giving the Tigers the lead for the first time at 18-12.
McDanel, however, would find the end zone for a second time before the first half came to a close. Helmick fired a strike to his junior teammate and classmate, allowing the Mohawks to forge an 18-18 halftime tie with New London.
"We haven't really won a lot of games in recent years," McDanel said. "We just have a lot of faith in this year. We've got a lot of starters back. We feel like we can do this."
The night was just getting started as it turned out as lightning and rain extended halftime by well over an hour. New London was able to regain the lead with 2:30 left in the third quarter on a 12-play, 51-yard drive culminating with a two-yard touchdown run by Reean Seberg only to be answered two plays later by a 65-yard touchdown pass from Helmick to Hawkins tying the game again at 24-24.
"We all came together to make it happen when we needed to," Hawkins said. "We just needed to keep going. We just needed to keep pushing through."
New London would edge in front, 26-24, when Helmick was called for intentional grounding in the end zone in the final minute of the third quarter. After holding New London on fourth down at their own 31, Helmick found McDanel for a 37-yard pass that moved Moravia back inside the red zone midway through the fourth quarter.
After failing to connect with McDanel on first down, Helmick was sacked twice including a strip on third down that forced the Mohawk signal caller to rip the ball away from a pair of diving New London defenders. That play proved to be critical as the Tigers could have taken over possession with a slim lead in tact.
Instead, one play after saving the drive, Helmick ended it by lofting a pass to his 6-3 receiver. Hawkins reached out and grabbed the go-ahead touchdown with 8:03 left, giving Moravia the lead back for good.
"Our coaches were telling us that that ball was going to be wet, so just needed to land on the football if it got loose," Helmick said. "I wasn't trying to be a hero. That was huge to recover the ball. It gave us a chance to make another big play."
McDanel would have two more big plays to help clinch the win. After taking Lopez down for a clutch sack with three minutes left that stymied a potential game-tying or game-winning scoring drive by New London, McDanel put the game away on the other side of the ball taking a handoff and rushing around the Tiger defense 17 yards for a third touchdown with 2:01 left to help seal the season opener for the Mohawks.
"We've been practicing hard for three weeks," McDanel said. "We were ready to go."
Moravia (1-0) will host Winfield-Mount Union (1-0) on Friday in what is suddenly a big early-season Eight-Man confrontation at Mohawk Field. Cam Buffington rushed for 273 yards on 25 carries and five touchdowns for the Wolves in a 68-36 win over Audubon on Saturday.
"This is huge for us. This is the kind of momentum that can lead to a special season," Moravia head football coach Matt Messamaker said. "We can't wait to get after it next Friday. We're just going to keep working at it. We'll hopefully be able to keep everyone on their toes this season."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.