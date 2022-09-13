MORAVIA — One play narrowly recovering a fumble to save the possession, Shane Helmick found Riley Hawkins on a 40-yard touchdown pass with 3:07 left, lifting Moravia to a thrilling 50-44 win over Mormon Trail on Friday night.
Helmick completed 12 of 21 pass attempts in the game, becoming the first quarterback in the state to eclipse 1,000 yards passing and 20 touchdown passes this season. Ames senior Dallas Sauser also crossed the 1,000-yard plateau on Friday, doing so late in a 55-19 loss at Iowa City High while Helmick, who passed for 212 yards on Friday, crossed surpassed 1,000 yards in the first half at Mohawk Field and currently leads the state with 1,163 total passing yards this season.
Mormon Trail senior quarterback Ty Hysell completed 30 of 56 passes for 308 yards and four touchdowns. Hysell overthrew Gavin Dixon in the end zone with one minute left for what would have been a potential game-tying touchdown before a pass for a first down was dropped with 53 seconds left, securing the thrilling win for the Mohawks.
Hawkins caught seven passes for 158 yards in the contest, hauling in a state-leading 10th and 11th touchdown reception on Friday. Cole Hamilton caught two touchdown passes for Moravia while Wyatt Throckmorton rushed for 92 yards on nine carries, including a 25-yard touchdown run.
Moravia (3-1) heads to Twin Cedars on Friday.
Albia 46, Central Lee 20
DONNELLSON — Gage Oddo gained 163 yards rushing on 24 carries, scoring three touchdowns for the Blue Demons in the final non-district tune-up of the regular season.
Albia never looked back after jumping out to a 21-0 lead after just one quarter against the Hawks. Wyatt Beckwith added a 24-yard touchdown run as part of a 50-yard, five-carry rushing night for the junior while Justin Keller found Lance Helm and Landen Simpson for a pair of touchdown passes in the Blue Demon win.
Albia (2-1) opens district play at Roland-Story on Friday.
Pekin 47, North Cedar 6
PEKIN — The Panthers dominated up front on both sides of the ball at Tom Stone Field, rushing for 329 yards as a team on 60 carries while allowing just 56 total yards of offense to the Knights.
Luke Long led Pekin by gaining 100 yards on 19 carries, scoring pair of touchdowns while finding Will Adam for a 35-yard pass during the contest. Cade Bemis rushed for 89 yards on 19 carries, scoring three of Pekin's seven rushing touchdowns.
Pekin (2-1) heads to Wapello on Friday.
Van Buren County 76, Louisa-Muscatine 22
LETTS — Three different Warriors rushed for over 100 yards, pacing a potent night with eight of the team's 11 touchdowns coming on the ground on an impressive bounce-back win.
Sam Warth finished as the leading rusher on the night for Van Buren County, gaining 150 yards on eight carries including three touchdown runs. Isaak Loeffler needed just three carries to gain 113 rushing yards, breaking free for a 70-yard touchdown run during the contest, while Wyatt Mertens gained 107 yards on five carries and matched Warth with three rushing touchdowns.
Anthony Duncan added a pair of touchdowns for Van Buren County, catching a 29-yard pass from Jackson Manning for a score while returning a kickoff 85 yards for a score. Lucas Feat added a 36-yard touchdown catch for the Warriors while Manning rushed for a 16-yard score in the victory.
Van Buren County (2-1) opens district play at second-ranked (1A) Pella Christian on Friday.
Fort Madison 16, Fairfield 13
FAIRFIELD — Daniel Sokolik's late fumble recovery set up a game-winning field goal by Leif Boeding from 17 yards out with 17 seconds left, lifting the Bloodhounds to a hard-fought win over the Trojans at Pearl Smith Field.
Tate Allen completed 12 of 18 pass attempts for 152 yards, finding Max Weaton for a 16-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and a go-ahead 23-yard touchdown pass to Miles McEntee early in the fourth quarter to put Fairfield on top 13-7. Weaton caught eight passes for 90 yards while completing a 17-yard pass from Allen to set up Fairfield's first touchdown on a fake punt.
Fairfield (1-2) heads to Ken Locke Stadium to face Knoxville on Friday.
Pleasantville 35, EBF 7
EDDYVILLE — Jesse Cornelison rushed for a 40-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, capping off a 111-yard rushing night for the EBF junior in a non-district loss to the Trojans at Ike Ryan Field.
EBF (0-3) hosts Mid-Prairie to open district play on Friday.
