MORAVIA — Last year, the Moravia Mohawks were left to play spoiler by the end of the season.
This year, Matt Messamaker is hoping his team can build off a thrilling close to his first season at the helm of the program. Several players return after leading Moravia to a 3-5 record last season, culminating with a thrilling 35-34 win over Murray that ultimately kept the Mustangs out of the 8-Man playoffs.
Coming off a turbulent offseason last year, the Mohawks built momentum as the 2021 season went along. With more stability heading into this season, Messamaker has reason to be optimistic that Moravia has a chance to produce its first winning season in five years.
“We’ve had a rough start, but we’re putting it together,” Messamaker said. “Even in the first few games (last season), we were going up and down with some quality teams. Cramps hit us and took out a lot of our starters, so we were left to finish with what we had. We also played some very impressive teams with a lot more experience. We battled as much as we could even in losses. We’re making the changes and putting kids in the right spots.”
Gage Hanes, for example, came on to solidify himself at quarterback last season for Moravia throwing for 167 of his 401 yards in last year’s season-ending win over Murray. Hanes accounted for nine touchdowns, throwing for five scores while rushing for four more touchdowns during his junior season.
Besides having a senior signal caller with plenty of experience, the Mohawks also return dynamic juniors Jackson McDanel and Shane Helmick. McDanel led Moravia with 301 yards rushing and 263 yards receiving, scoring six touchdowns on the ground and three more through the air while Helmick gained 231 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Mohawks.
All told, Moravia returns all seven players that caught at least one pass last season and four of last season’s top five rushers. Connor Golston, who made 10.5 total tackles for loss last season, anchors a Mohawk defense that features six returning players that made at least 25 total tackles last year including a combined 31.5 total tackles for loss.
“The kids have come together as a team,” Messamaker said. “I think we have a team that can go to the (UNI) Dome. I really do. I can’t wait to see what these boys can really do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.