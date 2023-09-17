DONNELLSON — For a while it seemed like the decision was going to cost coach Brian Skaggs and his team.
Early in the third quarter Davis County had a promising drive that had stalled out. With a 14-7 lead at the time, Coach Skaggs, had elected to keep his team on the field for a fourth and two play instead of settling for a field goal which wouldn’t have been much more than an extra point attempt.
The Mustangs went for it. Despite a good initial push the Central Lee defense stopped Davis County just a few inches shy of the line to gain, resulting in a turnover on downs, and Central Lee starting a drive deep in their own territory.
“At the time I thought field position was more important than points,” Skaggs said after the game. “I thought field position was going to be the most important thing, and our defense was playing well at the time. I figured if we could keep (Central Lee) pinned back in their own territory then we’d be in good shape.”
Central Lee seemed determined to make Davis County wish they would have come away with points instead of field position.
The Hawks quickly moved the ball up field. Eventually the Davis County defense were able to stiffen up and hold Central Lee to punt.
Later in the game, though, the decision to not take points did, at least for a moment, seem like it was going to cost the Mustangs.
Early in the fourth Central Lee embarked on a 10-play drive that resulted in a touchdown for the Hawks. Just like that the game was tied at 14. Worse yet, the last few drives for Davis County it had seemed the Central Lee defense had held the upper hand.
“At halftime I told the guys that there was probably going to be a moment where we were going to have to battle through adversity,” said Coach Skaggs. “That came and we had to find a way to answer the bell.”
The answer came from the offensive line of Davis County.
Back-to-back lengthy runs quickly catapulted the Mustangs up field. They were helped out by a free five yards off a facemark penalty called against Central Lee.
On the fifth play of the drive, Davis County junior quarterback Carter Will, had called his own number on a read option play.
Will ran the first four yards of the play nearly untouched. At the line of scrimmage he juked out a pair of Hawk defenders before sprinting towards the Davis County sideline.
Following the block of a wide receiver Will jolted up the sideline and then hit the turbo button as he trotted the rest of the way up field. He was helped by a Central Lee defensive back who tripped over his own feet while starting his stride to try and make a tackle.
Will scored off a 38-yard touchdown and gave the Mustangs the lead back. They didn’t seem to be too bothered by the fact that the point after touchdown attempt was blocked.
“We had been able to play through some of the adversity that Central Lee handed us in the game,” said Coach Skaggs. “One thing that we preach is that if we are going to win the close games then we have to make plays and we have to step up in big moments.”
With the 20-14 lead it looked like Davis County was in a good position to gain their second-straight victory.
Then the Hawks seemed ready to prove to their home crowd why they were 3-0 going into the contest. Showing fresh legs the Hawks were able to drive down the field and were putting together a drive that was slowly, but steadily, making way down the field.
On the eighth play of the drive Central Lee tried to run the ball straight into the heart of the Mustang defense.
Making first contact was Owen Bell. As Bell started to drive the Hawk running back to the ground he forced the ball loose as well.
Before the running back hit the ground the ball bounced off the turf. For the Mustangs the ball took a generous hop, bouncing towards the defense. After hitting the leg of Brett Prevo the ball spun to the side of Bell who was on the ground after finishing the tackle.
The Mustangs recovered the loose fumble (their third recovered fumble of the game) and that’s when their sideline started to believe the upset win was going to happen.
Using the momentum from the recovered fumble the Mustangs went to work on the clock. They weren’t going to dare to throw the ball, but once again, the legs of the Mustang players, paired with the strong blocks in front of them, helped move the ball.
Two minutes of game clock later the Mustangs were knocking on the goal line again. They had no intention of scoring though. With the ball on the five yard line the Mustangs took back-to-back knees to end the game with a victory.
“We have a lot of confidence going forward now that we were able to win back-to-back games,” Skaggs said. “I told the guys to enjoy the win, but we need to refocus because we have a tough game against Mid-Prairie coming up next week. Hopefully the guys know what it takes to play a complete four quarters and they will remember that for next week.”
The Mustangs had been able to build an early 14-0 lead in the game. Junior running back Brett Prevo scored twice in the second quarters, once on a five-yard run, and then again on a three yard run in the second quarter.
Central Lee scored a touchdown just before halftime to make things interesting going into the second half.
Davis County (2-2) will play another Hawks nicknamed team this week as they host Mid-Prairie (1-3) this week in Bloomfield.
