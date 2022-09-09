BLOOMFIELD — Enough plays went the right way Friday for Davis County, as the Mustangs handed the Cardinal Comets their third loss of the season.
Both offenses during the night struggled to find their respective mojos. But it was the Mustangs who found enough big plays to combine for two scores and a 16-6 win Friday.
The first touchdown came on a 75-yard pass from Davis County sophomore Carter Will to senior Tayden Bish with 2:05 left in the first half. A two-point run by Will made the score 8-0.
Cardinal responded with a drive up the field, but in the red zone the Mustangs held — just long enough. As time expired, Cardinal senior Carson Kenney rushed up the field, running to the five-yard line. But the Mustangs brought him down to the ground as the horn sounded to end the half and prevent a score.
Early in the second half, a big play helped the Davis County Mustangs find the end zone for a second time. A diving Collin Batterson caught a 35-yard pass in the endzone from Will for another score. Will ran it in for two points, and gave Davis County a 16-0 lead with 8:35 remaining in the third qaurter.
Near the end of the third quarter, a drive by Cardinal stalled. The Comets attempted a field goal, but the Mustangs blocked it.
Late in the game, the Comets avoided the shutout after a long drive was capped with a one-yard touchdown run by Craig Miller with 3:14 to go in regulation. A two-point run attempt was not successful, which give the game its final score of 16-6.
Davis County improves its record to 2-1 on the young season. They will spend next week gearing up for the annual Pennant Game showdown with the Big Reds at Centerville's Paul Johnson Field.
The Mustangs have won the Pennant Game two years in a row, trumping the Big Reds last season 42-21. Centerville holds the all-time record in the rivarly, with 68 wins all time against Davis County's 29, and three ties overall. It will be the 101st time the teams have met on the gridiron for a regular season matchup.
The Cardinal Comets fall to 0-3 on the season. They will host Central Decatur next week.
