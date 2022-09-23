BLOOMFIELD — Not too many teams can say they recovered six fumbles in one game.
"That's got to be a record, or at least close to it," Davis County head football coach Scott Murdock said.
On a soggy Homecoming night in Bloomfield, the Mustangs came up with the ball every single time it hit the turf. Five times, Davis County was able to land on the football after a fumble of their own preventing visiting Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont from coming up with a potential game-changing turnover.
More importantly, the Mustangs were able to pull the ball away from the Rockets six times to take a possession away from EBF. Aiden Lyons won two loose-ball battles, including an onside-kick recovery with just over a minute left that clinched Davis County's 34-31 win over the Rockets.
"It was a wet game, but it just came down to us playing a little bit harder," Davis County sophomore lineman Drew Smoot said. "When it's wet, you just have to go for the ball. Anytime the ball comes out, you get excited and you get your hands in there trying to pry it free. EBF might have had a chance at one or two, but for the most part we did a good job making sure we came away with the football when it was on the ground."
Davis County needed every stop they could get as the Rockets, having scored just seven points in four games entering Friday's contest, gave themselves several chances to come away with their first win of the season. Jesse Cornelison sparked EBF early, taking two kickoff returns back for touchdowns including a 80-yard dash to the end zone in the first quarter that helped the Rockets take a lead for the first time this season as Hayden McCrea's two-point conversion run put EBF on top 8-6.
"That kickoff return really helped get us going," EBF senior lineman Skylar Young said. "Jesse is a spark plug for us out there. Davis County is always tough. It's a big rivalry for us because they're so good at everything."
Davis County responded by regaining the lead with a 72-yard drive capped by a go-ahead four-yard touchdown run by Tyler Doyle 18 seconds in the second quarter. Tayden Bish added the two-point conversion run, giving Davis County a 14-8 lead.
The Mustangs would not trail the rest of the game, but also could not put the Rockets away despite a fourth-down stop on a fake punt and a 62-yard drive for a touchdown with 6:29 left in the first half. Carter Will, making his fifth overall start at quarterback, scored on a one-yard quarterback keeper after setting up the touchdown with a 39-yard pass to Bish, giving Davis County a 20-8 lead.
"I'm getting more comfortable out there," Will said of his duties as Davis County's starting quarterback. "It's a lot to handle, but it's fun. It's really fun being out there with these guys."
EBF got back in the game prior to halftime as Russell McCrea completed his first touchdown pass of the season, finding Cornelison on a tipped pass that led to a 41-yard dash through the Mustang defense on 3rd-and-18 with 2:42 left in the second quarter. Hunter McCrea added his second two-point run, cutting Davis County's lead to 20-16.
"I never underestimated these guys," Murdock said of EBF. "I saw their roster. They've got a lot of seniors and we're playing mostly sophomores. We had some miscues on special teams and they (EBF) kept running a veer on offense. We weren't able to make the adjustment on the two-man option game."
Davis County would take advantage of early penalties and a shanked punt that set up the Mustangs early in the second half on EBF's 32-yard-line. After Bish turned a fumbled snap into a 10-yard run inside the 20, Will found Dominic Florke on a 12-yard touchdown pass that put the Mustangs up 26-16 with 8:05 left in the third quarter.
"Carter's been an outstanding person that holds himself to a high standard," Murdock said of his sophomore signal caller. "He's always working extra. When I tell him to do something, he's working on it at home. He's always working and wants nothing more than to succeed. He doesn't want to let his teammates down."
EBF cut Davis County's lead to 26-23 with nine minutes left on a three-yard dash to the corner of the end zone by Cornelison, who finished with 235 total all-purpose yards and four touchdowns rushing, receiving and returning for the Rockets. The Rockets stopped the Mustangs and were driving inside the Davis County 20 seeking either a go-ahead touchdown or game-tying field goal when Russell McCrea fumbled the ball on a quarterback keeper, allowing Gavin Wallace to make the recovery giving Davis County the ball with less than three minutes left.
After failing to move the chains, Davis County punted the ball back to EBF with 1:49 to go. Starting near midfield, another fumble on the first play of the drive by the Rockets resulted in a recovery by Tyler Hewitt setting up a 43-yard touchdown pass from Will to Florke with 1:18 left, giving Davis County a 34-23 lead following the two-point run by Will.
"I just rolled out to run it and Dominic popped open, so I just let it go," Will said. "It feels great to come up with a big play in that type of situation."
EBF (0-5, 0-2) gave themselves one last chance after Cornelison returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown and hauled in the two-point pass, again cutting Davis County's lead to three. Lyons, who had recovered a fumble earlier in the game, again outfought EBF players for the onside kick allowing Davis County to finally clinch the win.
The Rockets will host Centerville next Friday at Ike Ryan Field. Davis County (3-2, 1-1) hosts Central Lee in a game that could decide a playoff berth out of Class 2A, District 6.
"We're going to win that one. Be expecting it," Smoot said.
