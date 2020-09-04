BLOOMFIELD — For the third consecutive year, Davis County and Albia produced fireworks on the gridiron.
For the second consecutive year, it was Davis County that emerged through the smoke with the win. Carson Maeder threw four touchdown passes, including three in the first half to Caeden Glosser, before sneaking in two more scores in the second half as the Mustangs erased an early 14-0 deficit, winning 38-27 over the Blue Demons.
Maeder outdueled Blake Chance in another thrilling duel between the two area senior quarterbacks. Chance threw for 207 yards and three touchdowns, completing 12 of 18 passes including seven of nine in the first half.
Maeder, however, countered for the Mustangs completing 10 of 14 passes for 250 yards. After finding Glosser five times for 166 yards in the first half, Maeder snapped a 20-20 tie on the second play of the second half finding Carson Zeitler running completely uncovered 52 yards down the field for a score that would ultimately put Davis County on top for good.
“I actually ran a very bad route, but at least I scored,” Zeitler joked after the game. “It felt great to score on my very first reception of the year. I missed last week’s game (a 28-19 win in the Pennant Game over Centerville). It felt good to be back out there and be back out with the boys.
“I was fortunate that we had run the same play earlier in the game. It just happened that this time I was wide open. I’m thankful that Caeden got those three touchdowns in the first half to help set up my one.”
Albia went three-and-out on the next series as the Mustang defense tackled Nathaniel Wynn on third-and-inches for a two-yard loss. After a short punt, Davis County drove 44 yards to widen the lead as Maeder followed a 16-yard pass to Zeitler inside the Albia 5 with the first quarterback keeper from a yard out, opening a 32-20 Davis County lead.
“Winning is great, but I’ve never been a part of any team in any sport that functions like we do,” Maeder said. “We’re just one out there. I’m not scared at all when I go out there because I know I’m going out there with my brothers.”
In a rivalry that featured a triple-overtime Albia win two years ago and a 59-49 triumph by the Mustangs last year, the game was far from over. Chance responded after throwing a red zone interception on Albia’s next drive, finding Nick Heffron on a 24-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to cut Davis County’s lead to 32-27.
After being dinged up on the previous series, Maeder led his ground game do the work in the fourth quarter. Gavin McCall broke 100 yards rushing for the second straight year against the Blue Demon defense with a 29-yard run to cap the third quarter, setting the stage for a touchdown drive in which every yard was picked up on the ground including Maeder’s second one-yard sneak with 5:59 left that put Davis County up by 11.
Albia drove inside the Davis County 20 on the next possession, looking to stay in the game with a score. The Blue Demons were penalized on a third-down hold, leading to consecutive throws by Chance to the end zone that fell incomplete, allowing the Mustangs to move the ball down field with just one more eight-yard completion by Maeder and several big runs from McCall and Clayton Smith.
“There were just a few key situations that we needed to convert on,” Albia co-head coach Justin Huber said. “We definitely have improved, but there are still a few little mistakes that we need to fix. It’s nothing major that we’re doing wrong. It’s just little things the guys need to pick up quicker and practice on.”
The win gives Davis County a 2-0 start to the season, already matching the win total from all of last season. Albia, meanwhile, showed improvement despite falling to 0-2, scoring 14 points in the first eight minutes on a 49-yard touchdown run by Wynn and a four-yard touchdown pass from Chance to C.J. Flattery that was set up by a 47-yard catch and run by Wynn.
“We came out flat. There’s no question about it,” Davis County defensive coordinator Shane Blake said. “Give credit to Albia. They came to play and we didn’t. For a second, I was scratching my head trying to come up with answers. Fortunately, it wasn’t anything that we haven’t seen and that we haven’t prepared for.”
Both teams will be looking for significant wins next week. While Albia takes on Clarke in the long-awaited home opener at Ironman Field, Davis County will put their perfect record to the ultimate test taking on Class 2A, District 7 kingpin Williamsburg next Friday night in Bloomfield.