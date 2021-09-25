EDDYVILLE – Caeden Glosser turned a fake punt into 52-yard touchdown run, sparking a run of 42 unanswered points for Davis County in a 58-28 win at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Friday.
Gavin McCall rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns as the Mustangs broke away after a back-and-forth opening quarter. Davis County turned three lost fumbles by the Rockets into game-breaking touchdown drives, including a 17-yard dash to the end zone by McCall in the final minute of the first half opening a 30-14 halftime lead for Davis County.
Davis County (3-2, 2-0) faces Central Lee next Friday while EBF (1-4, 0-2) heads to Centerville in a game that could decide a playoff berth out of Class 2A, District 6.