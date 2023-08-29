Prep football: Mustangs tangle with an Ox

BLOOMFIELD — The Chariton and Davis County football teams spent Friday night ramming into each other like two billy goats on a mountain top.
The visiting Chargers, however, had an 'Ox' on their side. Brock Oxenreider bullied his way to 215 yards on 28 carries, scoring one touchdown while setting up a pair of touchdown passes by Mason Smith in a 21-7 win over the Mustangs.
"We haven't played Davis County in awhile. I haven't played them in football since I was in middle school," Oxenreider said. "It meant a lot. You're so hyped to get back in the game when it's a season opener. We got the job done in the end. It feels great."
Oxenreider helped Chariton set the early tone, driving 70 yards on the opening possession of the game. Four straight runs by the Charger junior moved the football into Davis County territory before Smith found Kyser Arnold for a 38-yard touchdown pass, giving Chariton a 7-0 lead.
"That definitely brought the energy up through the roof," Oxenreider said. "Davis County is physical. They're big up front and they run hard. They were able to slow us down after that opening touchdown."
In fact, neither team would score the rest of the first half. While the Mustangs refused to break despite bending defensively at times, Davis County struggled to gain traction themselves offensively gaining just 85 total yards of offense while turning the ball over twice.
"It just came down to little, tiny mistakes," Davis County head football coach Brian Skaggs said. "There were penalties and things we needed to focus in on to execute. We're a more physical team. We just want to continue to build upon that and continue to clean some things up."
Chariton was able to move the ball down the field in the third quarter, doubling their lead when Smith found Oxenreider on a 18-yard screen pass giving the Chargers a 14-0 lead. In desperate need of points, the Mustangs finally made their move offensively after a short kickoff set up a 54-yard drive sparked by a 42-yard run by Brett Prevo ultimately setting up a six-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper by Carter Will cutting Chariton's lead to 14-7.
"After we settled in after the first drive, we really played some good defense. Coach (Todd) White has done a good job shoring up that defense taking a weakness and making it a strength for our team," Skaggs said. "That touchdown drive is a positive sign. The boys didn't give up. In the past, we might have hung it up and not finished things off after falling behind by 14 points. The boys really did a great job finishing this one out."
Davis County (0-1) nearly got the ball back with a chance to drive for a potential tying or go-ahead touchdown after a penalty on the ensuing kickoff forced Chariton to start back on its' own 10-yard-line. The Mustangs held the Chargers without a yard on the first two plays, but a late hit was called on Davis County moving Chariton out to the 25.
The Mustangs again stalled the Chargers, forcing a 3rd-and-10 in the final seconds of the quarter. Smith then picked up a low shotgun snapped, rolled to his right and found Cameron Phipps for an 18-yard gain moving the chains and keeping Davis County from getting the ball back to start the fourth quarter.
"The senior leaders kind of took it upon themselves to respond," Chariton head football coach Curt Smyser said. "They got the ball moving down the field and responded to Davis County's touchdown."
Oxenreider would again find the end zone, this time rushing in from 45 yards out. Oxenreider's big night on the ground lifted Chariton to 453 total yards of offense, including 316 rushing yards on 45 total carries.
"We're a run-first team, but our passing game is also good. That can help us in the long run," Oxenreider said. "I feel like we have a chance to be way better than we were last year. I feel like we already are."
Davis County (0-1) will look to bounce back on the road this Friday in a rivalry contest with Centerville at Paul Johnson Field. The Big Reds beat the Mustangs, 49-12, in last year's edition of the pennant game.
"We just can't be happy with close games. The next step we need to take is to execute better on the opponent's side of the field," Skaggs said. "We shot ourselves in the foot a few too many times. It's up to us to clean it up."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.