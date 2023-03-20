Sigourney-Keota junior Cole Kindred (15) dashes down the sideline while being pursued by Cardinal sophomore Chase Johnson (24) during high school football action at Cardinal High School this past season. S-K and Cardinal will continue to meet on the gridiron in district play over the next two seasons, joining Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Pella Christian, Colfax-Mingo and Pleasantville in Class 1A, District 6 for the 2023 and 2024 high school football seasons.