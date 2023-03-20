OTTUMWA – The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced the new district and group assignments for the 2023 and 2024 high school football season on Monday.
The Ottumwa Bulldogs, coming off a 4-5 season, will be joining a 5A group that includes West Des Moines Valley (8-5 last season), Ames (6-4 last season), Waukee Northwest (6-5 last season), Marshalltown (5-4 last season), Waterloo West (3-6 last season). Ottumwa has played Waterloo West each of the past two years in group play, falling in the final game of the last two seasons to the Warhawks including a 42-34 loss last October that prevented the Bulldogs from finishing a season with a winning record for the first time since 2009.
Teams will play each opponent in their district and group over the next two seasons, playing an opponent one year at home and the other year away. Complete schedules for all teams will be released in April.
The Fairfield Trojans will compete in the Class 3A, District 5 joining Benton Community, Grinnell, Solon, South Tama and Williamsburg. Fairfield has competed in district play each of the past two years against Solon and Grinnell, losing both games at home last season to the Spartans (45-25 on Oct. 7) and Tigers (27-20 on Oct. 21) as part of a three-game losing streak that ended Fairfield's 4-5 season finishing just short of a postseason berth.
The Albia Blue Demons and Davis County Mustangs will be part of Class 2A, District 5 joining Central Lee, Mediapolis, Mid-Prairie and West Burlington/Notre Dame. The last two years the teams were district rivals, Albia and Davis County produced memorable battles including a 59-49 shootout in Bloomfield during the 2019 season that produced 920 total yards of offense preceded by a 33-32 double-overtime win by the Blue Demons in Albia during the 2018 season.
In Class 2A, District 7, the Centerville Big Reds will be joined by Chariton, Clarinda, Clarke, Interstate 35 and reigning 1A state champion Van Meter. Centerville is coming off an 8-3 season that saw the Big Reds advance all the way to the 2A state quarterfinals with the school's first postseason road win knocking off Monticello 28-27 last October.
Sigourney-Keota, who advanced to the 1A state quarterfinals each of the past three years, will be competing the next two seasons with Cardinal and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in 1A, District 6. The Cobras, Comets and Rockets will be joined in the district by Colfax-Mingo, Pella Christian and Pleasantville.
The Pekin Panthers and Van Buren Warriors will be part of an eight-team Class A, District 5 over the next two seasons. Pekin and Van Buren County will be joined by Columbus Junction, Danville, Highland, Lisbon, Louisa-Muscatine and Wapello.
The Moravia Mohawks will be joined by Belle Plaine, BGM, Melcher-Dallas, Montezuma and Twin Cedars to make up Eight-Man, District 7. The Mohawks returns to postseason play, producing a 7-3 record that included the third-most passing touchdowns (40) in the state with 39 scoring passes from Shane Helmick and 20 receiving touchdowns from Riley Hawkins, second to Montezuma junior Garrett Watts who hauled in 22 of the state-leading 47 touchdown passes thrown by Braves senior quarterback Owen Cook during the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.