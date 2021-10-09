LEON – The Savage Cobras unleashed their venom on another opponent Friday night as they laid claim to the 1-A District 6 championship. In a match up that featured a spread offense utilized by Central Decatur versus the single wing historic style of Sigourney-Keota, the visitors came away with a convincing 37-9 win on the Cardinals' turf. Senior Cade Molyneux was again an effective weapon on the ground, finishing the night with 148 yards rushing on 16 carries. The Cobras went to the air more than normal, with quarterback Colton Clarahan throwing for 201 yards on 10 completions. Levi Crawford would also add 80 yards in receptions.
The Cobras struck first on an unusual fashion. A bad snap on a field goal sent the holder scrambling and throwing an interception that was picked off at the one yard line, but the defensive back circled back into the end-zone to attempt a return. Sigourney-Keota's Conner Reed brought down the defensive back in the end-zone for a safety. Punting from the 20 yard line, the Cobras would march down field and finish the drive on a one yard plunge by Molyneux to put the visitors on top, 9-0.
A 27 yard field goal by Central Decatur would account for all the Cardinal points in the first half of play. With 8:17 on the clock, Sigourney-Keota would strike on a 40 yard flea flicker, as Clarahan would hand off, the running back pitched back to Clarahan, who hit a wide open Aiden Anderson in the end-zone for six more points. Clarahan added the PAT to stretch the Cobra lead to 16-3. The Cobras weren't finished, as they scored with just 39 seconds left in the first half on a four yard run by Molyneux. Molyneux scored on the conversion attempt, and the Cobras took a 24-3 lead to the lockers at half.
The second half would also belong to the visitors, as Molyneux scored on a four yard run, while the Cobras blanked the Cardinal offense during the third quarter of play. The Cobras would notch their final score on a pass completion form Clarahan to Ethan Shifflett with 4:42 left in the game. The only Cardinal touchdown of the night came with just 32 seconds remaining with QB Matthew Boothe bolted into the end-zone on a two yard run. "They ran a lot of funky stuff, and got guys open out in the flats," noted Sigourney-Keota head coach Jared Jensen.
Next up for Sigourney-Keota (7-0) is the final home game of the regular season, as Van Buren travels to Sigourney next Friday night (October 15th). "Van Buren will be a little more like us," noted Jensen, "they run two tight ends and are run oriented."
Scoring:
1st Quarter
5:57- Sigourney: Safety (Aidan Anderson tackle in endzone)
1:01- Sigourney: 1 run Molyneux (Clarahan kick)
2nd Quarter
9:43- Central Decatur: 27 Field Goal (Jensen)
8:17- Sigourney: 40 pass Clarahan to Anderson (Clarahan kick)
:39- Sigourney: 4 run Molyneux (Conversion run Molyneux)
3rd Quarter
7:36- 4 run Molyneux (Clarahan kick)
4th Quarter
4:42-Sigourney: 31 pass Clarahan to Shifflett (Kick failed)
:32-Central Decatur: 2 run Boothe (Conversion failed)
Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total
S-K 9 15 7 6 37
CD 0 3 0 6 9