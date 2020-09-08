OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa football team will take the gridiron on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (0-2) will head to Winterset (1-1) for a pair of games beginning with a freshman-sophomore game at 4:30 p.m. The varsity game will kick off at approximately 7:15 p.m.
Ottumwa is filling in for Des Moines Hoover, who has canceled all extra-curricular activities along with all schools in the Des Moines Public School system after going to 100 percent virtual learning to open classes on Monday.
Ottumwa originally had weeks three and four open with the potential to fill in should a team have to drop out due to COVID-19. The Bulldogs had scheduled a game on Sept. 17 at Ames just before the start of the season, but Ames has also moved to 100-percent online learning for two weeks in response to an increase in cases of the coronavirus in the community.
Ottumwa may also fill in for a team next week depending on what teams are need of opponents. Should DMPS continue 100 percent online learning throughout the fall, Ottumwa would need a replacement for the scheduled home game with Des Moines North on Oct. 9.