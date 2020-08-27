OTTUMWA — When it came to approaching a fall sports season in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Ottumwa High School athletic director Scott Maas knew every team would have to be somewhat flexible.
Never is that more apparent than Friday night's first scheduled high school football game for the OHS Bulldogs. After preparing for weeks to make the trip to Bracewell Stadium to face the Burlington Greyhounds, Ottumwa announced Thursday that they will instead head to Central DeWitt in a change made just over 24 hours from the scheduled kickoff.
“It’s all going to depend on who is willing to play what and where, who gets sick and when they get sick. We’re just going to have to be flexible,” Maas had said regarding the schedule for all Ottumwa athletic teams including football.
Brian Goodvin, who is preparing for a very unique opener to kick off his second season as head coach of OHS football, agreed that the Bulldogs might have to adapt to an ever-changing schedule. Ottumwa also added a game on Thursday, Sept. 17, at Ames to fill in one of the two weeks that was originally left open, giving the Bulldogs six regular-season games with three on the road and three in a row at home.
“We don’t know what will happen with all the pandemic things going on. Things change from day to day," Goodvin said. “We’ve tried to keep everything else as normal as possible. Our focus has been on getting ready for our first game. It’s been a lot of adjustment for a lot of kids.”
"With our senior leadership, one thing I have noticed is the kids understand what the expectations are," Goodvin said. "We've been really fluid in picking right back where we left off from last season. I know Burlington's going to be fired up with a new coach taking over. It should be a good test each week for us."
Burlington announced on Thursday the cancellation of several athletic events, including Thursday's home volleyball match against West Burlington and a girls swimming meet at Keokuk. Friday's scheduled home football game against Ottumwa was also canceled when the COVID-19 positive cases rose above the 15-percent threshold.
"I would call this a completely unprecedented situation," Goodvin said. "I was thinking maybe we could play on Saturday if we had to find someone. It's been a strange year, but this was by far the strangest day I've been a part of."
The situation for the Bulldogs was so fluid that Ottumwa was preparing to potentially host Burlington with the possibility that the Grayhounds would not be able to play in Des Moines County. Burlington made the official decision after a meeting with school officials on Thursday at 1 p.m.
"You've just got to count your blessing for every day you get to participate," Goodvin said. "I think I pulled a muscle on this flexibility drill. We actually had coaches scouting Fort Madison, because it looked like they might not play against West Burlington."
Central DeWitt, meanwhile, had an opening for Friday night after a COVID-19 case forced the team's scheduled opener with Maquoketa to be called off. Maas initially contact Anamosa, who is off this week and was previously in search of a Week 1 game before scheduling West Delaware last Friday. It was Anamosa officials that made Maas aware of the Central DeWitt-Maquoketa cancellation.
"It's going to come down to can our kids play our base defense," Goodvin said. "The one thing we've got going for us is Central DeWitt, like Burlington, wears purple. We know we'll have to run, block and tackle. Understanding that, our kids are going to go out and get a chance to compete. That's pretty much all your looking for right now."
Ottumwa (2-7 last season) and Central DeWitt (3-6 last season) will play at Briney Field in DeWitt with a freshman-sophomore game at 5 p.m. The varsity contest between the teams will kickoff at approximately 7:15 p.m.
“You don’t wish anyone has to shut down, but it’s always a possibility,” Goodvin said. Everything is kind of fluid and on a day-to-day basis.”
No ticket limitations will be enforced to Friday's games at Central DeWitt. Masks are required for all in attendance. Social distancing is expected. Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and sit on the hillside to assist with maintaining social distancing.
"We have to count ourselves fortunate that we have this opportunity," Goodvin said. "It kind of feels like we're heading back in the direction we were headed in during the spring. It's a difficult situation for everyone right now.
"We've had our share of kids not feeling well. No one has really had any symptoms of COVID-19. Even a few have been tested and have come back negative. The big difference between baseball and football is that we're in school. The baseball team could isolate between home and the ball field. The vast majority of our kids are in school and being exposed to everybody. That right there is going to be the determining factor in rather we, personally, can participate moving forward and will play a part in whether the entire season can be played to the end."
As for the rest of the schedule for area high school football games on the first full week of the season:
Centerville at Davis County
BLOOMFIELD — The annual Pennant Game kicks off the season for South Central rivals Centerville and Davis County. The Big Reds will look to retain the pennant with a sixth straight win in the series.
Caden Hill’s 61-yard touchdown pass to Carson Zeitler less than two minutes in last year's rivalry game had Davis County fans on their feet in hopes of finally taking the Pennant Game on Friday. Centerville, however, responded with three straight touchdown runs by McCain Oden, helping the Big Reds rally for a 38-21 win and a fifth straight victory in the series with the Mustangs.
While Oden will not be on the field this season, having graduated after scoring four touchdowns in his final Pennant Game last fall, Maeder returns to the field looking to guide Scott Murdock to a win in his debut as Mustang head football coach. The Davis County quarterback and linebacker is one of eight returning starters that hope turning the tide in a local rivalry will turn the tide for the Mustang football program.
“The majority of our starters will be on their third-year of varsity experience,” said Murdoch. “Many of them started as freshman two years ago. These boys have are, ‘all in’ and have made major improvements in strength and speed since last year.
“Our weaknesses will become our strengths. I believe our team and community need more confidence. The more we all believe in each other, the more likely we are to achieve.”
In Centerville, junior Sawyer Wardlow will be full-time under center for the Big Reds, after throwing 17 passes last year. Taking over the reins from Quinton Koestner, who has graduated, Wardlow brings some varsity experience from last year, and has two returning starting wide receivers to throw to in Merrick Mathews and Kellen Johnson, both seniors this year.
“We have several returning players that have varsity experience and look forward to having a successful and healthy season,” Centerville head football coach Matt Kovacevich said.
Knoxville at Fairfield
Since a 16-9 win by the Panthers last season, these two teams have gone in much different directions.
Knoxville won six games, the most for the program since 2005. The Panthers return 12 letterwinners, including all-state safety Keegan Cox who broke a school record with eight interceptions, and starting quarterback Kieren Nichols who accounted for 1,209 yards (670 passing, 539 rushing) and 12 touchdowns (8 rushing, 4 passing).
Fairfield, meanwhile, will have to replace several seniors heading into Friday's season opener. The Trojans also carry the added burden of trying to snap an 11-game losing streak, going 0-9 in the first season under head coach Nate Weaton.
“If you get out fast and use that momentum to carry you into district play, it gives you a great opportunity especially with every team qualifying for the playoffs this year,” Weaton said. “You can learn a lot in the first seven games. We could go 0-7 again, which is not what I or anyone on our team intends to do, but you could reset and make a great postseason run if you take that mentality of learning from your mistakes, learn the lessons from all the hard knocks you take and keep moving forward.”
Eric Kellar, the head coach of the Panthers, also feels Friday's opener could set the tone for possible success in 2020.
“We have to win game one and give us some confidence going into week two against Keokuk and then staying healthy,” Kellar said. “Those are the biggest keys for us where we can compete with everybody.”
Pleasantville at EBF
EDDYVILLE — The father-son coaching duo of Lloyd and Todd Sisco make their Rocket debut at Ike Ryan Field as EBF looks to avenge a 45-7 loss to the Trojans last fall.
The Siscos hope to help EBF get more physical in their attack, something that would certainly help turn things around after Pleasantville outgained EBF on the ground 376-55 in last year's contest. While the Trojans will not have Cale Anthony, who rushed for 257 yards and four touchdowns in last year's game, the Rockets do return starting quarteback Thane Alexander who was 10-11 passing for 128 yards last year and Conner Reed who led all players with seven tackles in last year's contest.
New London at Moravia
MORAVIA — New London has won the only two meetings between the schools, taking a 42-0 victory on the way to the 8-Man state championship game in 2018 before earning a 71-12 rout in last year's match-up with the Mohawks.
Tanner Cormeny will look for another big day against the Tigers after gaining 207 total yards for Moravia in last year's contest, including a 90-yard touchdown catch, and 11.5 tackles with a sack on defense.
Sigourney-Keota at Mid-Prairie
WELLMAN — Two teams that combined to win 14 of 18 regular-season games, only to both be left out of the postseason, begin what both teams hope will be very special 2020 seasons against each other in the first meeting between the programs in six years.
Both teams are hoping to dethorn reigning district champions along the way this season. S-K is back with a host of returning players at skill positions, including all-state defensive back Brady Duwa, while the Golden Hawks will match the Cobras with a top ground gainer back on the field as senior Kayden Reinier (1,127 rushing yards, 21 touchdowns) matches up with S-K's Sam Sieren (1,122 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns).
Cardinal at Southwest Valley
CORNING — By the records, this is the state's top match-up as the only game to feature teams that picked up Week 0 wins.
The Comets got it done last week behind the incredible play of junior quarterback Maddux Jones, who can be found leading the state in several offensive categories already after throwing five touchdown passes and rushing for three more, gaining 477 all-purpose yards in the process. Southwest Valley, meanwhile, won the first nail biter of the Iowa high school football season edging Nodaway Valley, 22-15, on Isaac Currin's 47-yard touchdown grab with 1:31 left. That play came on a 3rd-and-long, much like Cardinal's second touchdown of the season last Friday when Griffin Greiner hauled in a 47-yard scoring pass from Jones on 3rd-and-19 to put Cardinal ahead of Columbus 14-0.
Albia at Mount Ayr
MOUNT AYR — The good news for Albia? The Blue Demons return one of the most prolific passing tandems in the state this season with senior quarterback Blake Chance and senior receiver Blake Stewart back on the field looking to build off a season in which the two connected for 1,055 yards on 60 catches by Stewart with 10 receptions for touchdowns.
Chance has thrown for nearly 4,000 yards (3,934 to be specific) and 42 touchdowns over the past two seasons. The bad news is, despite those gawdy passing numbers, Albia has won just five of the 18 games played over the past two seasons including a 1-8 campaign that included a defense that allowed 52.7 points a game.
Pekin at Central Lee
DONNELLSON — Both the Panthers and Hawks are looking to kick off what both teams hope will be bounce-back seasons on Friday after each team went 2-7 last year.
The Hawks do carry a two-game winning streak in Friday's contest, having beaten EBF (28-21) and Davis County (28-6) to close out the 2019 season. The Panthers will look to begin winning the physical battle with opponents starting on Friday with eight returning starters that played up front or at linebacker. Sophomore quarterback Colton Comstock will look to take advantage of that added protection have thrown for 360 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman.