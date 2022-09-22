Prep football: Ottumwa heads to Prairie

OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa High School football team is receiving praise from the competition.
Such was the case on Friday night after the Bulldogs battled Burlington on Tom Kopatich Field. Ottumwa racked up 255 yards against the Greyhounds, all on the ground, on 29 carries.
"Ottumwa plays offense the way I like to see," Burlington head football coach Jim Krekel told the Burlington Hawkeye. "Smash-mouth football. Triple option. They had our kids reeling a little bit, That's a credit to them. They played hard and their coaches had a good game plan early on."
While Krekel may have been handing out the compliments after the game, the Bulldogs were handing out the opportunities to the Greyhounds during the game. Four turnovers stymied Ottumwa after penalties prevented the Bulldogs from scoring the first touchdown of the contest, allowing Burlington to pull away in the second quarter and put away a 42-7 win at Schafer Stadium.
"Penalties and turnovers killed us again," Ottumwa head football coach Brian Goodvin said. "We put the football on the ground five times. We were able to fall on the ball twice to keep the possession. Those things continued to hurt us at inopportune times."
Ottumwa had a holding penalty that wiped out a 42-yard touchdown run by Luke Graeve on the first possession of the game for the Bulldogs. That drive would ultimately stall out six yards from the end zone, allowing Burlington to avoid falling into an early deficit.
"It was right out there at the end of the line where everyone could see it," Goodvin said. "You also have to give them (Burlington) credit. They adjusted and did a nice job of taking what we gave them."
Burlington was able to drive back down the field to put the first points on the board on a three-yard touchdown run by Dimitri Donald in the first quarter. For the fourth straight game, however, Ottumwa responded by erasing a deficit as the Bulldogs drove back down the field scoring the tying touchdown on a 19-yard run to the end zone by Cameron Manary, tying the game at 7-7 heading into the second quarter.
Turnovers ultimately helped aid Burlington in the second quarter, leading to a 12-yard touchdown run by Grayhound quarterback Gabe Robinson and a 31-yard touchdown pass from Robinson to Alex Fawcett that put Ottumwa in a familiar position of having to erase a two-score deficit in the second half. Down 21-7 entering the third quarter, however, Ottumwa could not find the same magic last Friday for the second straight week after erasing a 10-point deficit to open the season at Oskaloosa and a nine-point deficit two weeks earlier against Fairfield gaining just 32 yards and one first down in the final 24 minutes against Burlington.
"We've talked for the past week about getting a lead to work with going into final minutes of the game," Goodvin said. "That way, we can utilize our ball-control offense and those type of things. We haven't really been able to do that. We keep putting ourselves behind the chains and putting ourselves behind on the scoreboard. We're a team that has to remain on schedule if we're going to have success."
Things don't figure to get any easier this Friday as Ottumwa makes the trip to John Wall Field to face a top-10 opponent for the first time this season, taking on eighth-ranked (5A) Cedar Rapids Prairie. The Hawks have won three straight games, but struggled with winless Bettendorf this past Friday erasing a 10-point deficit to earn an 18-17 victory behind a 17-play, 98-yard drive in the final 2:40 that ended with a touchdown pass from Cal Sullivan to Makelle Taylor with 21 seconds left before Sullivan drove across the goal-line to convert the game-winning two-point conversion.
"We preach every week about culture, discipline and staying above the ebbs, tides and flows of a game," Goodvin said. "We got away from that on Friday (against Burlington). We can't afford to do that on Friday."
Prairie is averaging nearly 280 rushing yards per game behind Taylor and Sullivan. Taylor has gained 454 yards on 75 carries the ground while Sullivan has gained 348 yards on 57 carries, giving both players a 6.1-yard-per-carry average along with three rushing touchdowns apiece.
Manary, meanwhile, is already the second-leading rusher on the Bulldogs after making his debut on offense just two weeks ago against Des Moines Roosevelt. The Ottumwa sophomore rushed for 95 yards on eight carries last Friday against Burlington, giving Manary 169 rushing yards in two games thus far.
"We talk consistently about not taking steps back," Goodvin said. "It can be really easy when things go your way to execute the way true champions due, but real character shows when things aren't going your way. They're young kids. They're learning. We want to try and continue pushing the kids in that direction."
