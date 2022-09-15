Prep football: Ottumwa looks to bounce back from first loss

OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa football team had the wind at their backs heading into the second half last Friday at Drake Stadium.
For the third straight game, the Bulldogs had erased a two-score deficit, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to match the two scored by Des Moines Roosevelt in the first quarter. Unlike the first two weeks of the season, Ottumwa had an entire half to continue the rally in hopes of achieving the program's first 3-0 start since 2015.
Head coach Brian Goodvin, however, admitted to making a strategic mistake. It gave the Roughriders the wind and the momentum, leading to 20 unanswered points in the third quarter that lifted Roosevelt to a 34-14 win over the Bulldogs who will be seeking to bounce back from their first loss this Friday at home against Burlington.
"I made the decision to kick off into the wind so we could have the wind in the fourth quarter," Goodvin said. "Looking back, had I taken the wind in the third quarter and kept the momentum up we built in the second quarter, it might have been a better decision and given us a better chance to win.
"We've been pretty fortunate to be able to come back from two scores down in all three of our games. It's a testament to our kids and our coaching staff to stay after it."
Even in the loss, Ottumwa showed the overall progress of the program last Friday facing a team that had dominated the Bulldogs in a 45-0 win at Schafer Stadium last season. Roosevelt scored 27 points in the second quarter, opening a 33-0 halftime lead against an Ottumwa team that managed just 121 total yards against the Roughriders.
On Friday, Ottumwa nearly doubled their total yards, gaining 240 on 50 plays after running just 27 plays one season earlier against the Roughriders. The Bulldogs also added an offensive weapon into the mix last week as sophomore Cameron Manary sparked the second quarter rally, gaining 70 of his 88 rushing yards over those 12 minutes scoring the first of Ottumwa's two touchdowns while setting up the game-tying score in the final minute of the first half scored by Koby Chanthalavanh on a 10-yard touchdown run.
"We knew Cam would be someone that would be carrying the ball for us when the season began. He's had a hip injury that kind of slowed him down quite a bit," Goodvin said. "We decided to use him on one side of the ball (defensively) during the first two games. He's been healing up every day, to the point that we felt like it was time to get him back in the rotation at fullback.
"He's got good vision and runs really hard for us. During those couple of drives, our offensive line had things figured out. Tanner (Schark) did a nice job reading our veer scheme and Cam did the rest."
What hurt Ottumwa on Friday were self-inflicted wounds. The Bulldogs put themselves behind the chains at key moments, losing 63 yards on seven penalties including a pair of chop blocks and a holding penalty that wiped out positive gains, ultimately halting potential drives for scores.
Twice, after being stalled offensively, Ottumwa gave Roosevelt great field position due to turnovers. For the second straight game, a bad snap on a punt cost the Bulldogs as the Roughriders flipped field position in the first quarter ultimately leading to a 41-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the Roughriders' second possession before a fumbled pitch near midfield late in the third quarter set up what proved to be a game-clinching third touchdown drive of the second half for Roosevelt.
"The mental mistakes are still killing us," Goodvin said. "There are still drops and miscommunications that are causing us problems. We've had problems getting punts off each of the first three games. Those are things we need to get cleaned up in practices."
Ottumwa faces a key contest this week with Burlington, a team that the Bulldogs have found success against in recent years. Two of Ottumwa's last eight wins over the five seasons have come against the Grayhounds, but Burlington's 42-0 win at Bracewell Stadium last season served as a low point as the short-handed Bulldogs would ultimately need two weeks to recover ultimately forfeiting the following week's game against Cedar Rapids Prairie to due a lack of healthy players.
Ottumwa has already proven this season the program is in a much better place heading into this year's contest. Last year, the Bulldogs were able to bounce back from the 42-point loss to Burlington to win two of the final five games.
Should Ottumwa win this Friday and improve to 3-1 this season, the Bulldogs could be set up to produce the program's first winning season in 13 years. It won't be easy, however, against a Grayhound squad that improved to 2-1 last Friday with a 20-3 win over the same Oskaloosa team that Ottumwa edged 21-20 on a touchdown by Cooper Derby with 19 seconds left just two weeks earlier with the Grayhounds racking up 313 rushing yards on 54 attempts (5.8 yards per carry) against the Indians while allowing just 60 rushing yards and 189 total yards on defense.
"Burlington is a big, strong football team," Goodvin said. "We're going to approach this game with the same mentality as every game this season. We want to prepare like champions so we can play like champions on Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.