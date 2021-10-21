OTTUMWA – It wasn't just that it seemed like Ottumwa High School football team couldn't catch a break earlier this season.
It was how the Bulldogs responded when the breaks continued to go against them. The first half of the 2021 season was marred by inconsistent play on the field along with injuries and illness off the field.
If head coach Brian Goodvin ever needed evidence how much the Bulldogs have grown over the course of the season, Exhibit A came this past Friday at Des Moines North. The Bulldogs fell behind 14-0 before even taking an offensive snap, had a senior standout thrown out simply for trying to force a fumble, gave up a halfback touchdown pass and lost a fumble in the game's final minutes.
Despite all those factors working against the Bulldogs, the Polar Bears failed to derail what might just be viewed as a late-season surge for a program that entered the season on an eight-game losing streak. Ottumwa erased the 14-point deficit by halftime, built a 14-point lead in the second half and stopped North from driving for a potential game-tying touchdown clinching a thrilling 36-28 win at Grubb Stadium giving Ottumwa two wins in the past three games.
With a win tonight at Schafer Stadium against Waterloo West (3-5), the Bulldogs would secure their winningest season in six years. Ottumwa would head to the offseason having won three of four games, giving the Bulldogs some much-needed momentum in the continuing long process of turning the fortunes of the program back in a winning direction.
"The thing that really sticks out is that the kids are starting to understand it all comes down to taking it one play at a time," Goodvin said. "You can't worry about what the scoreboard says. You just have to execute what they're taught to do.
"They're finding out that good things can happen."
Tanner Schark had one of his most productive games as Ottumwa's starting quarterback, rushing for four touchdowns while gaining 148 total yards, including 110 yards passing on six completions for a 117.3 quarterback rating.
After having an initial drive stopped inside the North 20, keeping the 14-0 lead for the Polar Bears in tact, Ottumwa showed the type of resiliency that wasn't there during the first four games of the season. Mason Farrington and Cooper Derby came up with fumble recoveries during the first half, helping put the ball back in the hands of Schark.
Besides rushing for 99 yards on 14 carries, Abaya Selema had a pair of clutch receptions including a fourth-down catch that kept Ottumwa's initial scoring drive alive. Selema added 54 yards receiving for a Bulldog offense that gained over 100 yards through the air and over 100 yards on the ground for the first time this season, allowing Ottumwa to punt just once in the contest while scoring 28 unanswered points from the second quarter into the third, totally turning the game around.
"If you look at our first game of the season against Oskaloosa, we got down 14-0 and the mindset was completely different," Goodvin said. "When we got down 14-0 last Friday, the kids stuck to it. They drove down with that first offensive possession. Defensively, the kids figured out what needed to be done. It just felt like we really started clicking as an entire team."
Ottumwa will look to fire on all cylinders Friday in their final game of the season, facing a Waterloo West team that has won three games by a combined score of 149-34 over three opponents with a combined record of 2-22. The Warhawks, however, have been outscored in five losses 225-56 by five opponents with a combined record of 27-13.
In other words, Friday's game is winnable for both teams. The Bulldogs will go into it without Theron Royer, who will miss his final Ottumwa football game after being ejected for what officials called a punch as Royer was trying to knock the football loose from a North runner.
"Theron's a great kid. He's done everything we've asked him to do going back to seventh grade," Goodvin said. "I think the officials misinterpreted what he was trying to do. He was trying to punch the ball loose. The kids stepped up to fill in and did a nice job for us.
"Most wins are team-oriented. You have a hard time doing it with one or two guys," Goodvin said. "Kevin Moreno did a great job stepping up at left tackle for us last Friday. He's really starting to figure it out."
Ottumwa will have the chance to honor all six senior football players before Friday's game. Royer, Austin Fountain, Trevor Summers, Justin Perez, Lane Spurgeon and Myles Saner will be among those honored for their dedication to the program.
"There's not many seniors, but they've all been nice leaders. They've led by example and have understood what it takes to be successful," Goodvin said. "They're working on leaving a legacy here. There's not a lot of them, but the ones that stuck it out for all four years and finished their football careers as Ottumwa Bulldogs are better off for it. We've been better off as a program for having them be a part of it."