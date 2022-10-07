Prep football: Ottumwa returns home

OTTUMWA — It's not just that Ottumwa was able to strike quickly on Friday at Kingston Stadium.
It's that the Bulldogs kept striking. Over and over. Until Ottumwa had produced a 54-6 win for the second straight year over Cedar Rapids Jefferson doing it with almost the exact same number of yards as last year's Homecoming win at Schafer Stadium.
This time, however, it wasn't just a record-setting performance that carried the day against the J-Hawks. Abaya Selema gained 137 yards and two touchdowns last Friday against Jefferson almost one full year after setting the Ottumwa football program record for rushing yards in a single game with 380 yards gained last fall.
This season, Ottumwa is proving to be far more than just a one-hit wonder. The diversity of the Bulldog offense was on full display last Friday as Selema, Tanner Schark and Koby Chanthalavanh all rushed for over 100 yards against Jefferson, leading to 543 total yards of offense with 486 rushing yards gained on 37 carries.
"We're much more comfortable in executing our offense and having that diversity with three or four different people that could carry the football each play is paying off for us," Ottumwa head football coach Brian Goodvin said. "Jefferson was definitely game-planned up to take Abaya out of the game this time. They'd run right past Tanner just to get to Abaya to take away the pitch. That's what happened on the first two touchdowns."
Schark needed just four carries to rush for a game-high 141 yards last week in the 48-point win over Jefferson, answering long drives that resulted in first-half field goals for the J-Hawks by dashing down the field on the first play after each kickoff. Schark scored on keepers of 64 and 60 yards, giving Ottumwa a 14-6 lead.
"Tanner read that really well, figuring he didn't need to pitch it. He just had to tuck it and go," Goodvin said. "Once Jefferson started making some adjustments in the secondary and started to slow down the option, we were able to keep averaging eight to nine yards a carry.
"We kept moving the ball within our offense. We didn't have to resort to a lot of things other than base veer and kept running the football."
As a result, Ottumwa took the field on Friday as the Courier went to press against Linn-Mar in a much better position this season after snapping a 13-game losing streak last year in the win at home over Jefferson. The Bulldogs was able to halt a three-game skid last Friday, matching Linn-Mar at 3-3 with both teams in position to potentially qualify for the Class 5A playoffs by winning the final three games of the regular season putting high stakes on the line for both teams.
"It's a chance to test ourselves against a really good football team," Goodvin said of the visiting Lions. "We've watched them on film. They have 11 guys on defense that absolutely fly to the football. They're all about the exact same size, six foot and 190-200 pounds. It looks like their all clones out there. Both offensively and defensively, they get after it."
Linn-Mar entered Friday's game, like Ottumwa, just outside the RPI top 16 in 5A. In fact, the Bulldogs are currently seeded 23rd with a .4375 RPI rating, less than 100 points behind 16th-place Johnston, while Linn-Mar is 18th with a .5183 rating.
Des Moines North (4-2) is next on the docket for the Bulldogs next Friday. The Polar Bears are currently seeded 20th in RPI with a .5064 rating, setting up two huge late-season home games for an Ottumwa football team that has won just seven of 52 games over the previous six seasons.
"Our focus continues to be the next practice, the next rep, the next play and the next game," Goodvin said. "Our focus is solely on being competitive with Linn-Mar and hopefully to come out of it successfully.
"We've taken a look at what our goals are. They're all out in front of us. That success level we've been looking for coming into the season is getting closer and closer. We don't talk a lot about those long-term goals. We understand that, in order to achieve them, we have to take care of what's going on right now. That's what the coaching staff is focused on. That's what the kids are focused on. Hopefully, it continues to lead to success each week."
