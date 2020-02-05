OTTUMWA — Tanner Holman’s dream is now a reality. The Ottumwa High School senior is about to be a college football player.
Holman, a multi-year starter for the Bulldogs playing various positions offensively and defensively, signed his letter of intent on Wednesday with Grand View University. The Class 4A first-team all-district center will be joining a program that finished 13-1 and ranked third in the country after advancing to the NAIA national semifinals.
“I never knew where I’d go, how far I’d make it or how good I would be, but I always knew this is what I wanted to do for a long time,” Holman said. “That’s another thing I really looked into. I wanted to go play for a winning program. That’s what we preach here at Ottumwa. It doesn’t always go our way sometimes, but I want to go to a place where winning is the standard.”
Holman has persevered even in tough times on the gridiron. During his four years at Ottumwa, the Bulldogs won just four games, endured a 19-game losing streak and a coaching change all while battling some of the best teams in the entire state.
Ottumwa head football coach Brian Goodvin credits Holman as a player who led by example. The Bulldogs were at their best in what would prove to be Holman’s final home game, a 37-34 win over Des Moines East on Oct. 18 in which the offensive line paved the way to 351 combined rushing yards.
“Tanner touched the ball on every single play last season. I think we may have only had one fumbled snap, and that was one of the very first plays in the very first game against Burlington,” Goodvin said. “He was invaluable to the execution of our offense. We asked him to play different sides of the football multiple times, so you add in the blocking assignments while also snapping the ball and also stepping in to play on the defensive line. Tanner handled everything as well as I’ve seen any high school kid handle those responsibilities.”
Grand View is coming off the best season in program history since winning the national championship in 2013, dropping a 21-16 heartbreaker in the national semifinals at Morningside on a late fumble following a long pass completion in the final minute of the game. The Vikings, which play at the same Williams Stadium that Des Moines East calls home, racked up 168 rushing yards in that game including 124 from running back Devon Pressley who returns to the backfield next season.
“The best piece of advice I’ve been given by my coaches is to never give up and win the day,” Holman said. “It’s been my dream to play college football. My next dream is bring a (championship) ring back to Ottumwa.
“This has been Tanner’s dream maybe even going back to playing in the Ottumwa Youth Football League. If he can come back some day having that type of success and share it with our kids, it’s another motivational factor that anything’s possible playing football in Ottumwa,” Goodvin added.