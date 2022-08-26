PEKIN — Last year was tough for Klynt Weber in his first season as a head football coach.
It was also last year. This year could be totally different.
It certainly got off to a much different start for the Pekin Panthers. One year after opening what proved to be a winless 0-8 season with a 70-19 loss at Cardinal, Pekin pitched a shutout preventing the Comets from earning a third straight win in the series earning a 20-0 win on Friday night at Tom Stone Field.
"To get off to a 1-0 start after an 0-8 year, I just told the boys I was proud of them," Weber said after earning his first head coaching win. "Their hearts won us this game."
The memories of last season's 51-point loss just north of Eldon motivated returning Pekin players, snapping an overall nine-game losing streak for the program that dated back to Oct. 16, 2020. Cardinal knocked off the Panthers in the first round of the Class 1A state football playoffs, 38-29, to start that nine-game losing streak.
Of course, if the Panthers needed any more motivation, it was found in the clothing being worn by visiting Cardinal fans.
"We saw the shirts that said 'Beat Pekin.' There were some with turkeys on them, meaning they were going for three straight against us," Pekin senior Logan Baker said. "Our coach brought that 'Beat Pekin' shirt with him to practice every day so we saw what they were planning on."
Cardinal had the first significant play of the game wiped out by penalty as a 30-plus yard completion to Craig Miller was called back due to a hold. The next big play would come at the start of the second quarter as the Comets ran a play on 4th-and-11 at their own 30-yard-line thinking it was third down.
"That's a mistake on our end as coaches," Rich Mayson said after the former Ottumwa head coach made his debut guiding the Comet program on Friday. "We had a few big plays that got called back. I made that mistake calling a play to run thinking it was third down instead of punting. There's enough to go around."
Pekin took immediate advantage of their first play in Comet territory. On just his second pass attempt as a quarterback, Luke Long found Jaedon Wolver for a 32-yard touchdown throw giving the Panthers a 6-0 lead.
"I'm playing a different position this season, but I'm happy," Long said. "That was the first pass I've ever completed. It turned out pretty good."
Cardinal never crossed Pekin's 30-yard-line in the contest. The Comets were limited to just 36 total yards of offense on 19 plays in the first half and gained just 41 more yards in the second half, finishing with almost as many total yards (77) gained in Friday's game with Pekin as points scored (70) in last year's contest with the Panthers.
"The big difference this year is all the work we've put in. Coaches have been working with us to make sure our eyes are where they need to be," Baker said. "It's a matter of reacting. It's like a twitch. You can't think about it. You have to be there to make the play to keep a team from gaining big yards on a play."
Pekin took up most of the third quarter driving for their second touchdown as a 30-yard run by Will Adam on fourth down set up an 11-yard touchdown run by Logan Lauderman, giving the Panthers a 12-0 lead. Any hope of a Comet comeback ended on Long's second pass completion, a 29-yard touchdown pass to Adam in the fourth quarter, that put Pekin up 20 following a two-point conversion run by Lauderman.
"Our defense played incredible. On that second touchdown pass, I just dropped back with a guy on my face and let it go figuring someone had to be open downfield," Long said. "I don't think we're surprised with this result. We've been putting in so much work since last season. We're a completely different team. We're bigger, faster, stronger and smarter."
Pekin (1-0) faces another tough test next Friday at Alburnett. Cardinal heads home to host Central Lee next Friday night.
