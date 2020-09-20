MEDIAPOLIS — Brent Blakely wasn't one for making excuses.
He did remind his Pekin football team Saturday night at Mediapolis how close the Panthers were to pulling off a stunning road win against the Bulldogs.
Back on the field for the first time in 15 days, the Panthers were limited to just three points despite driving inside the Mediapolis 10-yard line twice. Long runs by Micheal Jones highlighted a 153-yard rushing attack for the Pekin senior.
It was still not enough. Mediapolis kept the Panthers out of the end zone and drove for three touchdowns in a 20-3 win on Saturday night in Pekin's first game since returning to action after having several players forced out of action due to COVID-19 exposure.
"It was not an ideal situation to be in," Blakely said. "We don't even really want to talk about it. With what's in front of us, we're going to deal with it the best we can.
"That's what our kids did. They laid it on the line and played hard not just at the start of the game, but all the way to the finish even when the game might have gotten out of reach."
Pekin's defense made the first big play in Saturday's return to the gridiron. Colton Comstock picked off Mediapolis quarterback Regan Thornburg at the Panther 11, preventing the Bulldogs from putting the first points on the board.
Jones would then have the first of two big runs in the game, breaking out for a 48-yard gain into Mediapolis territory. The drive, which featured almost exclusively running plays, would reach the Bulldog 7 before the Panthers were stopped for a three-yard loss on third down, leading to a 27-yard field goal by Simon Buie that put Pekin up 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.
"We actually didn't have some of our guys showing up until Thursday. We were missing a lot of guys even as late as last week," Jones said. "We only had a couple practices together for this game."
Jones would try to spark the Panthers (1-2) again early in the second half after Mediapolis responded to the Buie field goal with a three-yard touchdown pass to Kadin Salek and a 60-yard touchdown burst by Anthony Isley, giving the Bulldogs a 13-3 halftime lead. After an initial stop by the Pekin defense to open the third quarter, Jones spun out of a tackle and headed down the Mediapolis sideline looking to produce a spectacular long touchdown run of his own.
Instead, Jones was taken down halfway to the end zone being brought down inside the Bulldog 25. Pekin would again get inside the 10 before stalling, leading to a Buie field goal attempt that instead drifted wide leaving the Panthers empty on the scoreboard.
"Missing practices really hurt a lot of guys," Jones said. "When we got down the field, we're tired right when you really need that extra push to get into the end zone."
That fatigue was evident as the second half wore on. After preventing the Panthers from closing the gap on the scoreboard, Mediapolis methodically churned the ball back in the other direction to widen the lead as Thornburg finished off a 10-play, 80-yard drive with a one-yard quarterback keeper that put the Bulldogs up by 17 with 21 seconds to go in the third quarter.
Pekin would not get back within 40 yards of the end zone again. Salek, filling in for Josh Darbyshire who was injured after setting up the first touchdown for Mediapolis, rushed for 90 yards on 12 carries in the second half putting the game away with three carries for first downs to run the clock out.
"You just don't know how it would have played out had things gone on normally for us," Blakely said. "The one thing I do know is these kids are resilient. I just can't be more proud of our kids. The scoreboard isn't what they want. It isn't what I want, but at the end of the day it's how you show up and represent yourself. We played it right and we played it hard."
While Mediapolis (3-1) welcomes in Cardinal (3-1), Pekin (1-2) will face fifth-ranked (1A) Sigourney-Keota (4-0) in the annual Backyard Brawl between the Keokuk County rivals. Kick off on Friday at both games is scheduled for 7 p.m.
"We want to give it the best shot we got," Jones said. "It didn't go our way on Saturday, but we were ready. We'll move on and get ready for Sigourney."