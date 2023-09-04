KEOSAUQUA — About the only thing that didn’t go right for the Panthers was their ability to convert point after touchdown attempts.
As it turned out they didn’t need much of their PAT’s in Friday night’s game. Pekin downed Van Buren County 52-12. The Panthers success came off their offense, which at times, seemed to do whatever they wished in their drives.
Most of the offense came from the running game though as Pekin rushed for just over 400 yards in their dominating win.
“We had a great week of practice,” said Pekin Head Coach Klynt Weber about what led to the ability to run the ball so well. “Last week at Cardinal we had some decent runs, but they were just inconsistent. We had a lot of quickness coming off the blocks tonight. A big thing tonight was just our ability to maintain blocks. We stayed locked in. It all goes back to our great week of practice that helped.”
The second quarter was when the offense of Pekin really came to life. Although they scored once on their opening drive the Panthers were able to prowl the field and take control of the scoreboard.
Using mostly the running game the Panthers were able to chop up chunks of yards, but then they deployed a somewhat new weapon, the arm of quarterback Will Adam, to gobble up even more yards.
An early 24-yard reception by Henry Adam pushed the Panthers to the edge of the goal line. From there Will Adam took the ball the rest of the way for a two-yard touchdown run.
On the next Pekin drive the Panthers set up their running game with an early rush. Then the arm of Will Adam was paired with the quick feet of Sven Dahlstrom for a score.
A screen pass to Dahlstrom was completed. Dahlstrom had 10 yards of free running space thanks to his offensive linemen who were setting up blocks.
Once he out ran his blockers it was all down to the speed of Dahlstrom to do the rest. He out raced the nearest three Warrior defenders and ran, virtually untouched into the end zone from 17-yards out.
“Dahlstrom is very physical, he’s shifty, and he shows some breakaway speed,” Weber said. “That surprised me a little bit.”
Those two touchdowns resulted in Pekin scoring two point conversions, the only PATs they would score on the night.
Just before halftime the Panthers struck again. An early 24-yard pass set up the drive which ended with six-straight runs and Henry Adam crossing the goal line from three yards out.
That allowed the Panthers to lead 28-0 at halftime.
“We’ve shaken the offense up a little bit this year,” Weber said. “We know we have to throw a little to keep the defenses on their toes. It is good for the kids to understand how we can score fast and hopefully, down the road, we can use that quick strike capabilities if we are down late. It is also nice to control the ball in case we need that in future games too.”
The second half was more about showing off the speed of Pekin as they scored quickly. They scored on their first drive of the second half when Robert Brown crossed the goal line after catching a 31-yard touchdown pass from Will Adam.
“We have a couple of receivers that were able to get open because of their quickness,” Weber said. “We hit them in stride this game which really helped score. That was an improvement over what we did last week.”
Later Riley Smith who had two long runs on the drive, finished a drive with a two-yard touchdown scamper. Brown scored his second touchdown of the third quarter, this time with a two-yard rush.
By the end of the third quarter the Panthers were in control of the game, leading 46-0. By this time of the night they were barely thinking about the fact that they were just 2-for-5 in PAT attempts.
Van Buren County, despite the score, didn’t stop playing. The Warriors were able to get their passing game going late as Lucas Felt hauled in a 5-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth.
Pekin’s Dahlstrom answered right back with a 94-yard touchdown rush.
In the closing seconds of the game the Warriors scored again.
“I’m super pumped about our defense,” Weber said about his Pekin team that only allowed two scores in the fourth quarter. “It is really our leading post, there is nothing against our offense, but the offense is always a work in progress. Sometimes there is a little more room for mistake on defense. Getting early stops in the game was really key for us and it took some of the pressure off of us for the game.”
Pekin’s Will Adam threw for 169 yards, completing six of his nine passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
Henry Adam led the Panthers with three catches for 76 yards. Dahlstrom, Brown and Deklan Hampton all caught one pass each. Dahlstrom had a touchdown of 22 yards. Brown caught a touchdown pass from 31 yards out.
Dahlstrom led the rushing attack with 157 yards off 12 carries with two touchdowns. Riley Smith had six rushes for 152 yards and a touchdown.
Brown rushed for four yards and a touchdown. Will Adam rushed eight times for 53 yards and a touchdown. Henry Adam ran the ball 10 times for 34 yards and a touchdown.
Unofficially Van Buren County finished with 120 rushing yards on the game. They also threw for 108 passing yards.
The Panthers are 2-0 on the season and will host Danville next Friday.
Van Buren County falls to 0-2 on the season. They travel to play Highland next Friday night.
