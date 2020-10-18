BLOOMFIELD — There was a hunger in the air on Friday night.
Two programs that have struggled to find success in recent years found themselves battled to the final minute to secure a Class 2A postseason win. Davis County seemed poised to earn the program's first playoff victory in over a decade, leading 18-0 early in the second half with a chance to put the nail in the coffin with a special play on special teams.
Instead, the play backfired and the Falcons rallied. WBND recovered a failed onside kick attempt by the Mustangs, drove for the first of four touchdowns in the second half and rallied for the program's first postseason win clinching a thrilling 30-24 win on an interception by Xavier Jenkins with 21 seconds left.
"I don't know if we put some pressure on ourselves. I had the privilege of playing for this program for Bill Nelson and we came up short in playoff games," current WBND head football coach Jay Eilers said. "We have a group of seniors here that have a different DNA. We've really struggled in our program to find wins. We've had four wins in the past three years, but we didn't lose one senior in that entire time. That's a testament to them and a testament their families at home to stay with something that's not easy. That's hard in life today."
Davis County, like West Burlington-Notre Dame, has struggled in recent years winning just six games including a forfeit two years ago against Keokuk in a game the Chiefs won on the field before a player was ruled to have been ineligible. That's just five actual games in which the Mustang seniors entered this season in the previous three years left the field having scored more points than their opponents.
That mentality changed quickly this year. Davis County earned home field advantage on Friday on the strength of a 3-1 start to the season including rivalry wins over Centerville and Albia to open the year.
"It had been quite a while since we accomplished that," Davis County junior quarterback Carson Maeder said. "We can't be satisfied with that. We've got to get ready for next year."
Maeder provided the Mustangs with a dual threat on offense Friday in his first postseason start, joining teammate Gavin McCall in rushing for 100 yards including a 19-yard touchdown run on the second play of the fourth quarter while completing nine passes for 131 yards.
No pass will be remembered more than the 53-yard completion to Caeden Glosser at the end of the first half that send Davis County into the locker room with a 12-0 halftime lead. In a scene reminiscent to the famous ending of the 2005 Capital One Bowl, Maeder did his best impression of former Iowa Hawkeye quarterback Drew Tate at the end of that New Year's Day game against LSU by taking the snap on Friday with time winding down at the end of the first half.
Unlike Tate, Maeder had to recover a fumbled snap and had to roll out near the sideline. Just like Tate, however, Maeder took advantage of a defense that seemed to be caught off balance and found Glosser uncovered down the field for a touchdown pass on the final play of the half, capping a 99-yard drive that following WBND's fourth turnover of the first half.
"Coach (Scott) Murdock never takes a knee, so we gained some yards on a couple of plays and got near midfield," Maeder said. "We actually messed up the last play. I did not know the clock was running out. I wasn't even calling for the snap. We just have a team of play makers. When something like that happens, our guys just rise to the occasion."
Davis County got the ball to start the second half and used a late hit on the opening kickoff return to start in Falcon territory. McCall, who rushed for a team-leading 124 yards, completed a 32-yard drive by scoring on a three-yard run on the fourth play of the second half to put Davis County up 18-0.
The Mustangs (3-4) could have easily chosen to kick off deep to the Falcons with a three-score lead. Instead, Davis County went for the knockout blow trying an onside kick with the hope of a recovery and a potential game-clinching scoring drive.
"We talked all week about it. The scary thing was that we felt like if they scored early, they'd try an onside kick and try to make us panic," Eilers said. "I think, by not recovering it, that turned the momentum back in out favor. If you give us a short field, we're going to have a great chance to score."
Kendall Baker, filling in for 1,000-yard back Travain Donaldson who went out with an injury early in the game, finished off the first of four scoring drives for the Falcons with a three-yard touchdown run before scoring on a two-point conversion to bring the Falcons within 18-8. Anthony Hoffman, filling in at quarterback for injured starter Hayden Vandenberg, scored on a five-yard touchdown run after an interception by Caden Murphy and later threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Brady Olseon with Carson Chiprez and Baker scoring on two-point runs to even the score at 24-24.
After Davis County was stopped in the fourth quarter, WBND (4-4) finally took the lead for good as Baker completed a 260-yard rushing night by scoring on a fourth down four-yard touchdown run with 2:45 left. Davis County used three straight pass completions by Maeder to move inside the Falcon 25, but three straight incompletions led to a fourth down interception by Jenkins, bringing the season the an end for Davis County and sending West Burlington-Notre Dame on to Williamsburg next Friday for the second round of the Class 2A state football playoffs.
"I'm really proud of our kids," Murdock said of the Mustangs. "The kids gave everything we had. We've had discussions before. No matter what the score was, the kids fought for each other. Hopefully, our program is versatile enough to grow beyond what we accomplished this year. This was a special group of seniors that bought in. The hope is the younger kids learned a lot from those kids and will continue to work at leading this program to even greater heights."