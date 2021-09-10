OTTUMWA – Injuries, illness and losses to longtime rivals.
There haven't been too many football seasons that have had this rough a start for the Ottumwa Bulldogs. The ride may only get rougher on Friday night as eighth-ranked (5A) Des Moines Roosevelt pays a visit to Schafer Stadium riding high after ending a long losing streak for metro schools against suburban rivals after knocking off Waukee last Friday, improving to 2-0 on the season.
"They are loaded with talent," Ottumwa head football coach Brian Goodvin said starting his scouting report of the visiting Roughriders. "They're fast. They're quarterback, the Patton kid, is no joke. He's a phenomenal athlete that plays both sides of the ball for them and does a super job on both sides. They've got Skylar James, who is the leader of their defense at linebacker and is another tremendous athlete.
"They've only got one kid listed over 200 pounds on the defensive side of the ball. They're athletic and they get after it."
Roosevelt isn't just ranked among the top 10 teams in Class 5A. The Roughriders have produced some of the top numbers on the field in season-opening wins over Des Moines East and Waukee.
Jamison Patton, as Goodvin referenced, has been a dynamic force as the starting quarterback for Roosevelt producing a 5A-leading seven total touchdowns. Patton has thrown five touchdown passes, connecting on 17 of 29 pass attempts for 231 total yards, while rushing for 172 yards and two more scores leading the ground game of the Roughriders through two weeks.
James, meanwhile, is ranked among the top 10 in 5A with 15.5 total tackles, including 11 total solo stops and 3.5 total tackles for loss. Roosevelt also leads Class 5A in punt return yards (183), proving that the Roughriders are a very well-balanced team heading into the third week of the season.
For Ottumwa, it's been a much different story. The Bulldogs are struggling just to keep players on the field having lost senior Austin Fountain for the season in the season opener against Oskaloosa and may be even more short-handed going into Friday night with bouts of illness, including COVID-19 cases, passing through program.
"We may be down six starters, which is quite a bit when you're a team that doesn't have a lot of numbers to start with," Goodvin said. "We had two kids miss last Friday night (at Fairfield) due to COVID. One of them for sure we'll definitely miss this week's game. The other is likely going to be out as well.
"The guys that we have healthy and ready to play are embracing this as a new week and a new challenge. We've had some good preparation. I think we have a good game plan going into the game. We've got to really take care of ourselves rather than looking ahead to the opponent on the other side of the field."