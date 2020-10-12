OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Bulldogs will take the gridiron next Friday for the program's first postseason game since 2014.
They'll be doing so in the same town that last postseason game took place. Ottumwa will head back to Iowa City for the first round of the Class 4A statewide high school football playoffs to face the City High Little Hawks.
The Bulldogs (0-6) haven't played in the postseason since losing at Iowa City West, 28-0, in the first round of the 32-team 4A state playoffs six years ago. Ottumwa is seeking its first postseason win since a 35-12 first-round win at home over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson back in 2008.
The first night of the statewide Iowa High School football playoffs will include district rematches and, for a trio of area teams, match-ups that will serve as make-ups for COVID-related cancelations during the regular season. Cardinal and Pekin will face off at Tom Stone Field to open the Class 1A postseason with the winner heading to third-ranked Sigourney-Keota (7-0) the following Friday night.
The Comets (4-3) and Panthers (3-3) were initially scheduled to play during the third week of the regular season. The game was supposed to be played on Sept. 11, but was canceled as the Pekin football program faced multiple cases of COVID-19 with potential exposures that needed to be tracked down as reasons for the team step away from practice and competition for at least a week.
“The primary goal is to head this off in hope we can put it behind us as best we can," Pekin head football coach Brent Blakely said at the time. "I’d rather deal with it now as we are still early in the season in hopes we don’t have it lingering into playoff time. I recognize there is no guaranty of this but it clearly was to a point that we needed to step away from any risk of continuing the spread.”
The Davis County Mustangs, meanwhile, will host West Burlington-Notre Dame (3-4) in a Class 2A postseason opener on Friday night in Bloomfield. The two teams were supposed to play in West Burlington on Sept. 25 before the Mustangs (3-3) had to cancel the trip after several players were in direct contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing those players into isolation.
The opening week of postseason play will also include regular-season rematches for several area teams. Fairfield (1-6) will open Class 3A postseason play at Keokuk (3-3) in a rematch of a 52-22 win by the Chiefs back on Oct. 2, featuring seven total touchdowns from quarterback Corey Skinner.
The Centerville Big Reds, meanwhile, return home to Paul Johnson Field to face Chariton for the second straight week. Bradley Watts rushed for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Centerville (4-3) jumped out to a 28-0 lead after one quarter on the way to a 41-6 win over the Chargers, who fell to 0-7 with the loss.
In 1A, Van Buren County (1-5) will head to Mediapolis (5-2) in a rematch of a Week 3 contest in Keosauqua won by the Bulldogs 41-6. Regan Thornburg threw three touchdown passes in the first half, allowing Mediapolis to open a 21-0 halftime lead before three rushing scores including a pair by Josh Darbyshire in the third quarter opened a 41-point lead for the Bulldogs.
Moravia (1-6) and English Valleys (6-1) will meet in North English for Eight-Man playoff action after facing off on Sept. 4. The Bears earned a 56-34 over the Mohawks, scoring five touchdowns in the second half to pull away after leading 19-16 at the half.
Beau Flander led English Valleys in the regular-season win over the Mohawks, rushing for 259 yards and four touchdowns. Tanner Cormeny led Moravia, rushing for 76 yards and a touchdown while catching a 36-yard touchdown pass from Gage Hanes.
Only Albia and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont will face new opponents to open postseason play that were not on either team's original schedule. After spoiling Davis County's Homecoming with a 36-12 win in Bloomfield, EBF (3-3) will hit the road as the Rockets will travel to Tipton to face the Tigers (3-3) in Class 2A opening-round action while the Blue Demons (3-4) will host Des Moines Christian (3-2) after holding off Saydel, 34-26, at Ironman Field last Friday.