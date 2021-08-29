EDDYVILLE – Despite the hot and humid conditions, there was a feeling of football in the air Friday night in Eddyville. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Albia Blue Demons teed it up to kick off the 2021 high school football season in a battle of two schools located approximately 16 miles apart.
It was not football in its purest form, as jitters and mistakes plagued both teams. It was certainly competitive and entertaining as the two rivals battled to the end with EBF ultimately coming out on top, 32-29, using a pair of touchdown runs by Jesse Cornelison to edge the Blue Demons.
“These kids put in a lot of time and work into their summer preparation,” EBF head football coach Todd Sisco said. “The kids enjoy playing, they believe in themselves and their commitment to the program is outstanding."
The Rockets received the opening kickoff and Blake Hughes got to the outside and returned it all the way to the Blue Demon 42-yard line. Four plays later it was Blake Jager pounding his way for 28 yards and a touchdown, giving EBF a 6-0 less than three minutes into the game.
The EBF defense recorded a stop and the ball was punted back to the Rockets. Cornelison and Jager each ran for a first down and a pass from Alex Garman to Tanner Ray set the table for a 12-yard jaunt to paydirt by Cornelison, who added a two-point conversion run to put the Rockets up 14-0 with 4:27 left in the first quarter.
Albia answered with a five-yard run for six points and a point-after kick by Connor Fisher, cut the deficit to 14-7 after one quarter of play. After a scoreless second quarter, the Blue Demons came out on fire in the second half scoring a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 21-14 lead.
The first touchdown was at the conclusion of a 65-yard drive when Gage Oddo dove for the final yard, allowing Albia to tie the game at 14-14. Carter Kamerick snapped the tie just a few plays later, scooping up a Rocket fumble and dancing 19 yards to the end zone for a lineman’s dream, giving the Blue Demons the lead for the first time in the season opener.
EBF regained some momentum heading into the fourth quarter, cutting Albia's lead to 21-20 after Cornelison took a pitch a scorched the right sideline for an electrifying 77-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in the third. Clayton Young came up with the ball, recovering a fumbled kickoff by Albia just 15 yards from the end zone.
"It was a typical first game with both teams dealing with first game mistakes," Sisco said. "Jesse’s long touchdown run was a game changer and we fed off of that.
The Rockets would use seven plays and three precious minutes to score the go-ahead touchdown. Once again, Cornelison punched in the score with a one-yard dive putting EBF up 26-21 with nine minutes left.
Albia could not answer back with a go-ahead touchdown drive of their own, ultimately giving the ball back to the Rockets on their own 34-yard line. EBF went back to the ground, churning out nine plays to drive back to the end zone with Cornelison scoring for the fourth time on the ground, running in from 15 yards out with 2:35 left giving the Rockets a 32-21 lead.
Albia gave themselves one last chance at an incredible comeback, going to the air to move down the field on first-down passes from Garin Grinstead to Braden Booy for 12 yards and to Landen Simpson for 27 yards, setting up a four-yard scoring pass to Chaz Fee with 1:50 left that cut EBF's lead to 32-29 after a two-point conversion.
The Blue Demons, however, had no timeouts left requiring an onside kick recovery to have a chance at a tying field goal of go-ahead touchdown. The Rockets would recover the onside kick, clinching a wild opening-night win.
The Rockets enjoyed a heavy statistical edge on the ground as the trio of Cornelison, Jager and Hunter McFadden piled up 305 yards on the ground. Operating with a tight single and double wing formation, their motto appeared to be, “Just follow the Clydesdales."
"Another impressive thing is that our two big guys, Skyler Young at 300 pounds and Trapper Hemm at 285, went both ways and never came off the field on a hot night," Sisco said.
The Blue Demons held the edge in the air as Grinstead connected on 7-of-14 passes for 107 yards. The Rockets threw the ball only three times for 18 yards.
“This was a great and hard fought battle for both teams,” Albia co-head football coach Justin Huber said. “As a team, we have come a long ways this preseason and will continue to get better."
The Rockets (1-0) will be seeking victory number two Friday night as they host the Chargers from Chariton. Albia (0-1) heads to Paul Johnson Field in Centerville for 'The Battle of Highway 5' with the Big Reds this Friday.
"The most growth is usually between week one and week two and we are going to take advantage of that going into Centerville this week," Huber said. "There are lots of positives that we can take from this game building moment, moving on.”
PREP FOOTBALL
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 32, Albia 29
Albia 7 0 14 8 - 29
EBF 14 0 6 12 - 32
Scoring Summary
1st Q 9:47 – EBF : Blake Jager 28 yard run, PAT run failed.
1st Q 4:27 – EBF : Jesse Cornelison 12 yard run, PAT run by Cornelison
1st Q 3:17 – A : Lance Helm 5 yard run, PAT kick by Connor Fisher
3rd Q 5:35 – A : Gage Oddo 1 yard run, PAT kick by Fisher
3rd Q 3:22 – A : Carter Kamerick 19 yard return of a fumble, PAT kick Fisher
3rd Q 0:19 – EBF : Cornelison 77 yard run, PAT run failed
4th Q 9:01 – EBF : Cornelison 1 yard run, PAT pass failed
4th Q 2:35 – EBF : Cornelison 15 yard run, PAT run failed
4th Q 1:50 – A : Chaz Fee 4 yard pass from Garin Grinstead, PAT pass Grinstead to Carson Rhodes
Albia Stats
Rushing (carries/yards) – Gage Oddo 16/61, Lance Helm 2/10
Passing (completions/attempts/yards/TD’s) – Gavin Grinstead 7/14/107/1
Receiving (receptions/yards/TD’s) - Landen Simpson 2/41, Chaz Fee 2/8/1, Wyatt Beckwith 1/25, Justin Keller 1/21, Drew Robinson 1/12
Tackles (Tackles/Assists) – Paul Ballard 9/5, Helm 4/4, Keller 3/5, Oddo 4/0, Carson Rhodes 4/0, Gavin Archer 2/2, Simpson 1/3, Fee 2/0, Robinson 2/0
EBF Stats
Rushing (carries/yards) – Jesse Cornelison 19/140, Blake Jager 21/115, Hunter Mc Fadden 12/56
Passing: (completions/attempts/ yards/TD’s) – Alex Garman 1/3/18
Receiving: (receptions/yards/TD’s) – Tanner Ray 1/18