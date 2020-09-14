EDDYVILLE — On a soggy night at Ike Ryan Field, Thane Alexander and Travain Donaldson led their teams with a pair of incredible rushing nights.
In the end, it was Alexander's final run that lifted Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont to a 30-28 win in overtime over West Burlington-Notre Dame. Alexander scored the tying touchdown and walk-off two-point conversion after Conner Reed stopped the Falcons' two-point run earlier in the extra session.
Alexander finished with 205 rushing yards on 19 carries, scoring two of EBF's four touchdowns on the ground. Ethan Olivas added 116 rushing yards on 23 carries and scored two more touchdowns for EBF, helping the Rockets open a 16-point halftime lead and a 22-14 advantage late in the fourth quarter.
Donaldson scored all four touchdowns for the Falcons, including the game-tying touchdown run with 1:01 left in regulation. EBF got just over the 50-yard-line before time ran out in the fourth quarter, sending the two teams into overtime tied at 22-22.
Donaldson capped a 223-yard rushing performance by scoring his fourth touchdown on his 23rd carry from nine yards, giving WB-ND a 28-22 lead on the opening possession of overtime. Reed stopped the Falcons from converting on the two-point conversion within a yard of the end zone, giving EBF a chance to win the game with a conversion after a touchdown.
After scoring the tying touchdown, EBF used a timeout before running a two-point conversion play on a rainy night rather than go with Olivas for the extra point kick. Alexander took the snap, rolled the right and found the front corner of the end zone to clinch EBF's first win of the season.
"We turned the ball over too many times," WB-ND head coach Jay Eilers told the Burlington Hawkeye after the game. "I have to do a better job of coaching. That's all there is to it. That's on me. The kids played hard and they came back and had a chance to win it.
The Rockets are now 1-1 on the season, returning to the gridiron after having to miss the previous week's scheduled game at fifth-ranked Sigourney-Keota. All extra-curricular activities were put on hold for a week as the school dealth with a potential outbreak in COVID-19 cases within the school district.
EBF heads to Mid-Prairie on Friday.