OTTUMWA – The Ottumwa football team's best offense occurred on their opening drive as they hosted eighth-ranked Des Moines Roosevelt (3-0) at Schaffer Stadium on Friday night.
The Bulldogs started deep in their own territory. On the first play from scrimmage, Bulldog running back Ethan Renteria broke off a 22-yard off-tackle run.
A roughing the passer call against Roosevelt gave the Bulldogs another first down as they drove down the field. Renteria then took the pigskin 22 yards to the Roughrider 18 yard line. Following a sack of the Bulldog quarterback, a failed screen pass on 4th-and-18 would end the drive.
Roosevelt opened their first offensive play from scrimmage with a 72-yard scamper that was called back due to an illegal block by the Roughriders. The visitors then executed a slow methodical drive the was punctuated by a six yard touchdown run by quarterback Jamison Patton. The Bulldogs blocked the point after touchdown, one of three blocked pat's on the night.
Entering the second quarter trailing 6-0, the Roosevelt offense took flight and would subdue the Ottumwa efforts. Scoring at the 10-minute and 7-minute marks, the Roughriders would build a 20-0 lead.
Following the kickoff, Ottumwa would fumble at their own six-yard line. Roosevelt recovered and Patton would prance into the Ottumwa end zone to put the visitors up 26-0.
The Roughriders would add one more touchdown at the 1:52 mark to take a 33-0 lead into the locker room at halftime. Des Moines Roosevelt would add two more touchdowns in the third quarter taking a 45-0 lead which would stand for the remainder of the contest.
"They had a lot of speed on the defensive side of the ball," commented Bulldog skipper, Brian Goodvin. "We failed to convert on some key third down situations as well."
Ottumwa (0-3) travels to Burlington on Friday to take on the Grayhounds.
"We should match up a little better with Burlington than with Roosevelt," noted Goodvin.
PREP FOOTBALL
Scoring:
Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Roosevelt 6 27 12 0 45
Ottumwa 0 0 0 0 0
1st Quarter:3:26-Patten 6 yard run (pat failed)
2nd Quarter: 10:01- Lamar 7 yard run (pat- Danny Diggins)
7:00- Lamar 9 yard run (pat-Diggins)
6:40- Patten 2 yard run (pat-failed)
1:52- Lamar 1 yard run (pat-Diggins)
3rd Quarter: 10:09-Patten 2 yard run (pat failed)
:55-9 yard pass; Patten to Lukas Pollman (pat failed)