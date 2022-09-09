DES MOINES — After erasing a two-score deficit in the first half on Friday at Drake Stadium, the Ottumwa High School football team could not find more of the same magic in the second half that had lifted the Bulldogs to a pair of comeback wins over the first two weeks of the season.
Dominic Wade accounted for all five touchdowns for Des Moines Roosevelt, throwing four touchdown passes while running for a tiebreaking score early in the second half lifting the Roughriders to a 34-14 win over Ottumwa at Drake Stadium. Despite Cameron Manary nearly rushing for 100 yards alone in the second quarter, the Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season.
Wade completed a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter, finding Peter Phanthoudeth wide open for a 41-yard score on Roosevelt's second drive of the game before scrambling and finding George Williams for a 19-yard score, giving the Roughriders a 14-0 lead. Cameron Manary's 18-yard run to end the first quarter jump-started Ottumwa's offense as the Bulldogs answered back in the second quarter, scoring a pair of touchdowns to tie the game at 14-14 by halftime.
Manary added a 13-yard run to move Ottumwa inside the Roosevelt 25. Two plays later, Manary dashed in for a 20-yard scoring dash cutting the Roughrider lead to 14-7.
Ottumwa took advantage of a Roosevelt turnover later in the second quarter as pressure by the Bullldogs led to an interception by Chanthalavanh, setting up a game-tying touchdown drive that included big runs by Abaya Selema and Manary setting up an eight-yard touchdown run by Chanthalavanh to tie the game at 14-14.
Roosevelt (2-1) took over the game in the second half, taking the lead for good on a five-yard touchdown run by Wade to open the third quarter. Wade found Zion Spellman for a 35-yard touchdown pass to end Roosevelt's second drive of the second half before Ottumwa's second fumble of the contest set up Roosevelt's third touchdown of the third quarter as Wade again found Williams on a scramble throwing for a 14-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the period, giving Roosevelt a 20-point lead.
Ottumwa (2-1) hosts Burlington next Friday on Tom Kopatich Field at Schafer Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.