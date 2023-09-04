Prep football: Roughriders get past Bulldogs

OTTUMWA — Jecari Patton has now played both the Ottumwa Bulldogs and Des Moines Lincoln Railsplitters this season.
Des Moines Roosevelt's senior quarterback didn't make an official pick on Friday night for next week's contest between Ottumwa and Lincoln. Patton, however, did give his expert breakdown on what might be in store when the two teams meet on Thursday night.
"They (Ottumwa) should be ready for a tough team in the first half," Patton said. "If they come out ready to play in the second half, I think they've got a W in their hands.
"I like the way Ottumwa plays physically. If they keep playing that physically, I think they'll get the W."
After accounting for six touchdowns and nearly 300 total yards one week earlier against Des Moines Lincoln, Patton was nearly held below 100 passing yards and less than 200 total yards by the physical Bulldog defense. Despite the challenge, Patton was able to make the most of his opportunities accounting for three more touchdowns including a game-clinching four-yard run to the end zone with 9:36 left helping the Roughriders walk off Tom Kopatich Field at Schafer Stadium with a 29-20 win on Friday.
"They (Ottumwa) were pretty big guys. I was really feeling some of those hits," Patton said. "I'm banged up right now. We did well. We could have done better, but we got the result we wanted to get."
Despite the loss, the effort was a night-and-day difference for the Bulldogs from a season-opening rain-shortened 23-8 loss at Keokuk. For the second straight year, Ottumwa was able to erase a 14-0 Des Moines Roosevelt first-half lead as Koby Chantalavanh scored on an explosive 64-yard touchdown run to close out the first quarter before closing out a seven-play, 66-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter tying the game at 14-14 by halftime.
"That long (touchdown) run is our bread-and-butter. We didn't get it done last week, but we fixed it and got it done this week," Chantalavanh said after rushing for a game-high 107 yards on Friday. "That run really boosted my confidence. I was able to get loose. That long drive is something you can expect to see when we're really executing at our best."
In last year's game at Drake Stadium, Roosevelt (2-0) was able to score 20 unanswered points in the third quarter to earn a 34-14 win over the Bulldogs. Led by Jonah Calderon, who rushed for 58 yards on 13 carries, the Roughriders took their opening drive of the second half into the end zone with a three-yard touchdown run by Calderon and key two-point conversion pass from Brayden Page to Graham Roecker that gave Roosevelt a 22-14 lead.
Ottumwa, however, set a different tone for this year's second half two plays later. Matthew Mitchell threw his first touchdown pass for the Bulldog varsity squad, finding Braylon Griffiths wide open 20 yards down the field allowing the senior tight end to dash down the field for a 81-yard touchdown instantly cutting to Roughrider lead to 22-20 midway through the third quarter.
"We ran that play earlier (in the half) and I was wide open, but Matt didn't see me because he was under pressure," Griffiths said. "We ran it again and it worked perfectly. Matt gave me a beautiful ball. I definitely had some adrenaline. It's such a race to get to the end zone. I had no idea if anyone was behind me. Someone could have come up from behind and tackled me, so I had to get going."
After Ottumwa's offense struck through the air, Ottumwa's defense stymied Patton. Kaden Hubbell joined Joe Graeve in capturing his first career interception for the Bulldogs, setting Ottumwa up in Roosevelt territory with a chance to take the lead for the first time in the game.
"Nothing deep was the game plan coming in as a corner," Hubbell said. "We knew that (Roosevelt) likes to throw that little out. It looked like there was a miscommunication between the quarterback and the wide receiver. I was able to capitalize on it."
Ottumwa took the ball down inside Roosevelt's 20 before being stopped at the 14, setting up a go-ahead field goal attempt for Alejandro Yepez Rodriguez. The 30-yard kick, however, was blocked by the Roughriders preserving the lead over the Bulldogs.
"We just shot ourselves in the foot too many times," Ottumwa head football coach Brian Goodvin said. "We gave up some big plays on special teams. We had 3rd-and-1 and 4th-and-3 that we didn't execute on. We didn't take advantage of opportunities early."
While Ottumwa picked off two passes by Patton, the Bulldogs would give the ball back with a pair of fumbles during the game. The second came early in the fourth quarter as Cameron Manary lost the football on Ottumwa's first offensive snap of the final period setting up the Roughriders 23 yards from the end zone.
Patton would take Roosevelt the rest of the way, picking up a key first down on a six-yard run inside the Ottumwa 10 before carrying the ball in from four yards out giving the Roughriders a two-possession lead. Ottumwa (0-2) got ball inside the Roosevelt 30 midway through the fourth quarter, but could not cut into the lead allowing the Roughriders to salt away the contest.
"You have to give a lot of credit to Roosevelt. They played a full four quarters. We played hard for four quarters, but really only executed for about a quarter-and-a-half," Goodvin said. "We just have to get better at a lot of fundamentals of the game. Matt has to do a lot better job of getting his feet set and throwing. The offensive line has to give him two or three seconds in order to do that.
"We always talk about winning as a team and losing as a team. It's on us as far as a full-group effort. We had miscues in the fundamental part of the game throughout the night. The positive is that we took a step forward from last week."
Ottumwa will look to take another step forward at Des Moines Lincoln on Thursday night at 7 p.m. Lincoln bounced back on Friday, winning 26-8 over Des Moines East before 390 total rushing yards including a 191-yard, three-touchdown rushing effort from Javon Sanders.
"We stepped it up this past week from everything that happened down at Keokuk. From a mental standpoint, I think we're in good shape," Ottumwa senior John Hardin said. "Our defense stepped it up. If we carry this over and go 10 times harder, we'll win every game."
