FAIRFIELD — For the first time since the first week of the season, the Fairfield football team didn't have to deal with late-game drama.
Tate Allen accounted for six touchdowns, throwing five passes for scores in the first half before adding a 41-yard game-clinching run in the fourth quarter as the Trojans rolled to a 53-7 win over West Burlington-Notre Dame on Friday at Pearl Smith Field. The win was the second-largest margin of victory this season for Fairfield, topping a 21-point win over Mount Pleasant to open the season with all four other games for the Trojans decided by six points or less including consecutive one-point wins at Knoxville and Keokuk.
Allen found Bode Hoskins and Tallon Bates for a pair of touchdown passes, hitting Bates for scoring tosses from 75 and 90 yards out. Hoskins hauled in touchdown passes from 16 and 10 yards away while Max Weaton caught a 17-yard touchdown pass, lifting the Trojans to a 32-point halftime lead over the Falcons.
Fairfield (4-2) hosts Solon on Friday.
Central Lee 33, Davis County 12
BLOOMFIELD — Chase Johnson carried the ball into the end zone five times, including a go-ahead 10-yard touchdown run and lead-extending 29-yard scamper to the end zone one play after an interception by Cory Jones as the Hawks scored 27 unanswered points in the second half in a key battle for the fourth and final playoff spot out of Class 2A, District 6.
Carter Will scored on a one-yard touchdown run in the first half to open the scoring in the contest for Davis County. Batterson snapped a 6-6 tie in the third quarter, picking off a pass and returning it 24 yards for a score giving the Mustangs a 12-6 lead.
Davis County (3-3, 1-2) heads to top-ranked Williamsburg next Friday.
No. 4 (8-Man) Southeast Warren 50, Moravia 22
LACONA — Landon Harvey accounted for 499 total yards and seven touchdowns, rushing for 360 yards and four scores while completing five passes of 139 yards and three more touchdowns as the fourth-ranked Warhawks snapped Moravia's four-game winning streak.
Shane Helmick found Wyatt Throckmorton on a 54-yard touchdown pass early, tying an opening score by the Warhawks to tie the score at 8-8. Harvey put Southeast Warren ahead for good with a 54-yard touchdown pass to Trey Fisher before Logan Montgomery rushed for a pair of scores, opening a 30-8 lead for the Warhawks.
Throckmorton rushed in for a touchdown from five yards out for the Mohawks, cutting Southeast Warren's lead to 30-16 late in the first half. Harvey tossed two more touchdown passes while Montgomery rushed for a third score, opening a 28-point lead for the 6-1 Warhawks.
Moravia (5-2) heads to Lamoni next Friday to face the Demons at Graceland University.
Lisbon 49, Pekin 6
LISBON — One week after allowing 302 yards and six touchdowns on the ground to Columbus junior Kaden Amigon, the Panther defense struggled to stop the run again on Friday against the Lions.
Baylor Speidel gained 102 yards on seven carries, scoring a pair of touchdowns, as Lisbon rushed for 201 yards on 26 carries as a team. Dakota Clark added an 87-yard kickoff return for the Lions while Indiana Ferguson returned an interception 12 yards for a score, making the second straight week that Pekin allowed a touchdown off a turnover after giving up an 81-yard fumble recovery for a score by Amigon.
Pekin (2-4) hosts Belle Plaine next Friday.
Central Decatur 48, Van Buren County 0
LEON — Champ Walker carried the ball 21 times of 189 yards, scoring five rushing touchdowns for the Cardinals in a Class 1A, District 6 shutout win over the Warriors.
Sam Boothe added a pair of touchdown throws, finding Kale Rockhold twice for scores. The win sets up a showdown at Sigourney-Keota next week for the regular-season district title and potential home field advantage throughout the postseason.
Van Buren County (3-3, 1-2) hosts Pleasantville next week in a key contest. The winner will have the inside track towards the fourth and final postseason berth out of the district.
Chariton 29, Albia 13
CHARITON — Mason Smith countered a pair of touchdown runs for Albia senior running back Gage Oddo by throwing a pair of touchdown passes for the Chargers to secure a Class 2A, District 7 Homecoming win at Reynolds Field.
Albia (2-4, 0-3) hosts Iowa Falls-Alden next Friday.
