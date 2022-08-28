CENTERVILLE — Sam Hash rushed for touchdowns from five and six yards out to put away a season-opening win for the Centerville Big Reds on Friday night at Paul Johnson Field.
Brody Tuttle added a first-half touchdown run for Centerville in a 24-0 shutout home victory over the Chargers. Conner Stephens added a 40-yard field goal as part of a perfect kicking night, connecting on all three extra points for the Big Reds.
Centerville (1-0) will look to retain the 'Battle of Highway 5' trophy on Friday night as the Big Reds make the trip north up the highway to face Albia, a 20-0 winner over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on their home field. Action this Friday at Ironman Field kicks off at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Van Buren County 22, Central Lee 20
DONELLSON — Jackson Manning rushed for a pair of touchdowns while throwing for 104 yards as the Warriors edged the Hawks late, holding on for a two-point road win.
Sam Warth led Van Buren County with 41 yards rushing on 14 carries, including a three-yard touchdown run. Cayden Summers led the Warrior defense with 17.5 total tackles, including 14 solo stops with a pair of sacks and three total tackles for loss while Anthony Duncan added a fumble recovery.
Van Buren County (1-0) hosts Davis County this Friday.
Winfield-Mount Union 64, Moravia 50
MORAVIA — Shane Helmick threw five touchdown passes, completing 17 of 33 pass attempts for a career-high 311 yards nearly overcoming the ground attack led by University of Iowa recruit Cam Buffington in a true Eight-Man scoring fest at Mohawk Field.
Buffington rushed for 199 yards on 15 carries and scored four touchdowns for the Wolves while catching a 31-yard scoring pass from Cole Milks. Riley Hawkins caught nine passes from Helmick for 198 yards, bringing in two catches for touchdowns while Matthew McDanel returned a fumble recovery 41 yards for a defensive score.
Moravia (1-1) heads to Martensdale-St. Mary's on Friday.
Durant 38, Sigourney-Keota 14
SIGOURNEY — Nolan DeLong scored four rushing touchdowns, including long scoring runs of 61 and 70 yards as the Wildcats pulled away in the fourth quarter to clinch a road win at S-K's Snake Pit on Friday.
Cole Clarahan led the Cobras in the loss, rushing for 122 yards on 17 carries and one touchdown. Cole Kindred added a five-yard rushing touchdown for S-K in the season opener.
S-K (0-1) heads to Mid-Prairie this Friday.
PCM 48, Davis County 14
BLOOMFIELD — Kaleb DeVries found Adrian Robbins for a pair of touchdown passes while scoring on a pair of touchdown runs, allowing PCM to jump out to a 35-0 halftime lead in the battle of Mustangs.
Carter Will and Brett Prevo scored on touchdown runs in the second half. Will gained 94 yards on 18 carries, getting his first start at quarterback for the Davis County varsity football squad, while Prevo picked up 31 rushing yards on nine carries.
Davis County (0-1) heads to Keosauqua to face Van Buren County this Friday.
