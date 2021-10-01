DONNELSON – Carson Maeder rushed for a touchdown and tossed two more scoring passes in the opening quarter, lifting the Mustangs to a 52-7 win at Central Lee clinching a playoff berth for the second straight year.
Caedyn Glosser caught a touchdown pass in the second quarter before returning an interception for a score, helping Davis County open a 41-0 halftime lead. Tayden Bish added a third-quarter touchdown pass for the Mustangs, opening a 49-point lead.
Davis County (4-2, 3-0) will host Williamsburg (3-3, 3-0) next Friday in a battle for the Class 2A, District 6 lead. The Mustangs need at least one more win to secure a first-round home playoff game.
Fairfield 39, WBND 27
WEST BURLINGTON – Tate Allen found Max Weaton eight times for 105 yards, connecting on three touchdown passes including two scoring tosses in the fourth quarter as the Trojans pulled away from a 20-20 tie.
Allen threw four touchdown passes in the contest, finding Evan Haines for a 62-yard pass as well as a pair of 14-yard scoring throws to Weaton in the final 12 minutes of action. Allen also rushed for a touchdown, gaining 80 yards on nine carries for the Trojans.
Fairfield (5-1, 3-0) will head to third-ranked Solon on Friday. The teams are tied at the top of the Class 3A, District 6 standings.
Central Decatur 22, Van Buren County 14
KEOSAUQUA – Jackson Manning connected on a pair of touchdown passes in the first half for the Warriors, finding Sam Warth in the first quarter and Anthony Duncan on a 60-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Matthew Boothe countered Manning's two touchdown passes, finding Tyke Hullinger from 10 yards out in the first quarter to tie the game at 8-8 before connecting with Jack Scrivner from 40 yards out to put the Cardinals ahead 15-14 at the half.
Van Buren County (2-4, 0-3) hosts Pleasantville on Friday.
Lisbon 58, Pekin 7
LISBON – Nine different Lisbon players combined to rack up 314 rushing yards on 30 carries in a Class A, District 5 win over the Panthers.
Colton Comstock completed 11 of 16 passes for 149 yards, finding Levi Long for each completion, connecting for Pekin's only touchdown in the contest.
Pekin (0-6, 0-5) hosts Belle Plaine on Friday.
Southeast Warren 58, Moravia 12
MORAVIA – Landon Harvey completed all seven pass attempts, throwing two touchdown passes while rushing for two more scores as the Warhawks spoiled Homecoming night for Moravia.
Luke Lane led Southeast Warren's defense, collecting 10.5 tackles including a game-high seven solo stops and 2.5 total tackles for loss. The Warhawks collected three sacks and forced a pair of turnovers to stymie the Mohawk offense.
Moravia (2-4, 1-3) hosts Lamoni on Friday.